SolChicks, the most anticipated play-to-earn game on the Solana blockchain, has announced today several records in the leadup to its IDO launch on the 26th November.

Some major accomplishments and records broken in the last week:

– Over 50,000 players completed the SolChicks game demo in its first week of release

– Ranked #1 on CoinMarketCap, #1 P2E game on Solana P2E, and #1 hottest NFT collection on Solanart.

– Explosive social media growth in the seven days following game demo release with Twitter followers increasing from 26k to 150k (+580%), Telegram followers from 13k to 125k (+960%), and Discord followers from 66k to 110k (+67%).

– Launching simultaneously on a record-breaking number of launchpads (over 30 launchpad participants including most of the major launchpads across all blockchains).

– Record number of private investors, with 328 private investors, including well-known VC’s such as Blocore, AirAngels, GoldenTree, GD10, MetaVest Capital, Spartan Group, and Master Ventures; major gaming guilds such as Yield Guild Games; key opinion leaders such as Crypto Banter and CryptoBirb; and a number of high profiled angels.

– The floor price of the SolChicks NFT has risen from 1.8 SOL to 17 SOL (+844%), equating to around US$3,500 for the lowest price NFT available.

– Rare attribute SolChicks NFTs have sold for as much as 160 SOL (US$35,000)

With these accomplishments, SolChicks has cemented its position as the fastest growing P2E game in the market, with alpha scheduled for release in Q1 2022 and full game expected to release in Q4 2022.

Management Comment:

William Wu, co-founder and CEO of SolChicks, commented: “Play-to-Earn is set to disrupt the traditional gaming sector in ways never seen before. With the backing of our strategic investors, our team is aggressive and relentless in carving out our position as the dominant player in the new era of gaming.”

Lewis Grafton, COO of SolChicks commented: “We are breaking new ground as we lead the convergence of blockchain-based gaming that has until now lacked the production quality of traditional games, and also traditional gaming markets that have yet to adopt this new model of player-ownership and rewards.”

Details of Raise

SolChicks has raised over $20M to date from more than 300 private investors with its public round implying a $400M fully diluted market capitalization of its $CHICKS token.

SolChicks’ Initial DEX Offering (IDO) is being conducted across more than 30 launchpads at a public price of $0.05 per token, implying a fully diluted market capitalization of $500M.

Investors that have participated in SolChicks’ private fundraising to date include Blocore, AirAngels, GoldenTree, GD10, MetaVest Capital, Master Ventures; Spartan Group, AU21, Sky Vision Capital, Shima Capital, MantraDAO, and Solar Eco Fund.

Launchpads involved in the SolChicks IDO include Lightning Launchpad, Trustpad, NFTPad, Samurai Cyberfi, Game Station, TruePnL Launchpad, StarTerra, GameFi, RedKite, A2DAO, PAID Ignition, PAID India, Bull Perks, Solster, TrustSwap, MetaPlay, Oxbull, CoinxPad, Synapse, BSCLaunch, Super Launcher, Lithium, Intersola, AnyPad, Kommunitas, Matic Launch, CafeSwap, LaunchZone, Roseon Pad, PlayPad, and Multipad.

About SolChicks

SolChicks is the fastest growing and largest P2E in the Solana ecosystem, with a team of over 70 members, including a blue-chip game development team who have previously brought to market titles such as MapleStory, PUBG, Dungeon Fighter and Tera, and a business management team from institutions such as Wharton and McKinsey & Company.

Solchicks aims to provide the next-generation MMORPG / MOBA game in the P2E space. More information about SolChicks can be found on their website at https://www.solchicks.io/ and our demo can be played at https://www.solchicks.io/game-access.