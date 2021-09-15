AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Sovryn token (SOV) under the trading pair USDT/SOV on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Sovryn is a Bitcoin-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol launched in early 2020.The Sovryn platform provides the tools to trade, lend, and leverage Bitcoin and other assets permissionlessly, secured by the Bitcoin Blockchain with minimal gas fees. Their platform features a trading interface uniquely designed for Bitcoin-native DeFi users with no transaction limits and support for multiple assets to trade. Sovryn aims to connect Bitcoin with the entire crypto ecosystem, while maintaining high-level security and the flexibility of smart contracts.

Sovryn set a vision to “create an open, fair, and transparent financial operating system for the world,’ Building upon that vision, the platform provides an opportunity for their users to have a say in their financial decisions, with little or no external control or oversight while keeping everything as secure as possible.

Sovryn token holders can use Defi tools without giving away the ownership of their coins and leverage its infrastructure for a Bitcoin-native DeFi layer integrated with Ethereum, Binance, and other crypto-assets and chains. As a result, users can have access to the best aspects of DeFi coupled with the security of established networks.

The platform’s native token, SOV, is used for decisions about the project’s future and governance process. It can also prevent centralized parties from ever controlling the platform. SOV coordinates the entire Sovryn ecosystem and gives access to the Origins Launchpad for new projects on the ecosystem. Holding SOV is like gaining access to an index of Bitcoin DeFi.

In just 5 months, Sovryn has raised funding of $23M from investors like AscendEX, Greenfield One, Monday Capital, Pomp, Collider Ventures, and more. As of now, Sovryn has achieved over $568M in transactions, $77M Total Value Locked (TVL), and $551M Assets Under Management (AUM).

Sovryn is the world's first BTC application that will allow users access to the decentralized trading and lending of Bitcoin. Sovryn is built on the Rootstock (RSK) platform, which is a Bitcoin sidechain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine that can support the smart contracts protocol.

