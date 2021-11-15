Non-fungible tokens have become one of the hottest topics within and outside of the blockchain sector. Besides the fact that they make the verification of authenticity and the transfer of assets more efficient, they are also lucrative. Thanks to NFTs, the idea of making money from digital holdings like memes, tweets, and so on is now a real possibility. This thirst for financially rewarding digital assets has spilled into the gaming world and has birthed the play-to-earn genre of gaming, attracting millions in the process.

This new trend is an evolution of the NFT gaming trend and has become a booming sensation since late 2020, peaking in mid-2021. Play-to-earn games are a form of NFT gaming where you get rewards for playing certain games; you also get items in the games that you can exchange for money.

How Did Play-To-Earn Games Gain Popularity?

The popularity of these games increased due to Axie Infinity, one of the pioneer games of the play-to-earn games genre. Axie Infinity is a type of Pokemon game with over 1 million daily active users. Axie players can trade in their collected Axies as NFTs and also collect the little love potions that can be exchanged for SLP cryptocurrency. While Axie Infinity has started the trend of play-to-earn games, there are many other competitors in the market. Decentraland, The Sandbox, My Neighbor Alice, GALA, and SpaceY2025 have ushered in the new era of play-to-earn games.

What Is Spacey2025?

SpaceY2025 is one of the latest NFT games offering a new gaming experience that goes beyond just collecting NFT cards. SpaceY2025 is a AAA tower defense game, with shiny graphical fidelity and design, which is set on an ever-evolving version of Mars. Each month players are offered a new season and a new map, facing the challenge to build a base and then create defense towers and locations around it. Besides, there are new missions, battles and challenges every day. These are the main source for acquiring items from other players, as well as mining ores on Mars.

The main trading aspect of the game revolves around the NFT cards, which let players acquire spaceship tickets, land, towers, gems and buildings. The market transaction fee for these items is said to be between 1-5%. There are also mystery boxes in the game that contain special NFT items. These items all have special properties such as attack, defense, range, gem bonus, building speed, etc. Whether you want to use them or trade them for NFT is entirely up to you.

The great thing about SpaceY2025 is that it is quite different from other games that you can earn. This is a game that actually looks modern. The graphic quality is absolutely stunning, with some of the most breathtaking landscapes you can find.

Conclusions

In conclusion, play-to-earn games have managed to take the Internet by storm. Millions of players are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to participate, trade, and create a place for themselves in the metaverse. We live in a unique time where the digital world collides with the real world, and players are here to take advantage of it with SpaceY2025!

