It’s an exciting time to be a football fan. The sport is embracing new technology that is enabling fans to show their love for the beautiful game in totally new ways. But even as the digital collectible market expands, the crypto community can still offer fantastic physical prizes.

Are NFTs the future of football fandom? The big finance firms seem to think so. SoftBank Vision Fund, LionTree, Bessemer Ventures, IVP, Hillhouse and Atomico were all lead investors in Sorare, a European fantasy football platform that offers digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Sorare’s recent $680 million Series B raise was the largest funding round in NFT industry history, with the company’s value clocking in at $4.3 billion.

Sorare’s NFTs take the form of digital trading cards representing players that fans can assemble into squads and compete with each other, with scores and prizes based on the athletes’ real-life performances. The platform is growing in popularity, with over 600,000 registered users taking on the role of fantasy managers. The Paris-based company claims to have traded over $150 million worth of digital cards on its platform year-to-date.

Sorare’s success is a sign that the global sports NFT market is continuing to expand. Several European football clubs are making deals and paying players in cryptocurrency, while fan organisations are using NFTs to validate unique memorabilia. But it’s not just football. NFT collectibles, unique video clips of brilliant game moments and other digital moments are becoming a bigger part of the wider world of sports, including the NBA and NFL in the United States.

But in Europe, football (or as the Americans call it, soccer) reigns supreme. Sorare's trading/management game hosts NFTs representing some of the biggest teams on the continent, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

While NFTs are a cool way to use blockchain technology to bring the game closer to fans at home, there’s something about actually being present and physically close to the action that can’t be beaten.

Win physical collectors’ items and meet the star players

Crypto and football go great together, but NFTs aren't the only way they interact.

The perks on offer for StormGain clients include jerseys and footballs — real, physical ones that you can hold in your hand and display proudly in your home. But there’s more than these collectors’ items up for grabs!

StormGain users will also have the chance to get close to the action and hobnob with the stars with top prizes such as VIP Private Suite Hospitality for Lazio’s home matches, Category 1 tickets for each home match and access to private tours and special events at Stadio Olimpico. These include meet-and-greets with current and former Lazio players and staff.

