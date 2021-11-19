StakeMoon, a new and innovative digital cryptocurrency project, completed raising more than $500,000 during pre-sale and is now taking that success to the masses by launching on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange (DEX) today. StakeMoon listing on the PancakeSwap has created a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact.

PancakeSwap offers unique benefits to make for an excellent trading experience, including extremely low transaction fees and rapid confirmation times for quick and safe trading. This DEX will enable users to buy, sell, and trade hundreds of decentralized finance (DeFi) currencies without third-party involvement. The value of StakeMoon will therefore be dictated by market forces.

“With the most users of any decentralized platform, PancakeSwap was the obvious choice for StakeMoon’s initial exchange listing,” shared Scott Ryder, CEO of StakeMoon. “We have been following our roadmap closely and are excited to be successfully launching on PancakeSwap. We trust in the hassle-free interface of PancakeSwap, which is designed to accommodate features such as Swapping, Staking, and Bridging assets.”

StakeMoon, a Binance Smart Chain-based autonomous staking and liquidity-creating technology, saw great success during the soft-launch and pre-sale of its token. Tokenomics for this token include a taxation rate of 15% on all transactions to discourage day traders and market speculators from buying and selling the StakeMoon token as part of a short-term investment strategy. Of this figure, 10% is distributed to existing token holders, while the remaining 5% is allocated to the StakeMoon liquidity pool.

StakeMoon strives to reward long-term holders via a taxation policy that penalizes market speculators, resulting in regular dividend payments for existing token holders and flexible staking rewards. The StakeMoon tokens are not locked into a minimum redemption period. Instead, “stakers” can withdraw their StakeMoon at any given time.

