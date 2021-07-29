EQIFI opens up a door to investors to invest in decentralized finance in a whole new way, providing more DeFi products than any other platform presently. This puts the company at the top of the list of DeFi platforms in the crypto world.

EQIFI brings pooled lending, borrowing, and investing to users who otherwise would not have access to these DeFi products, taking a product that historically has been available only to a privileged few and bringing it to the broader market. Partnering up with regulated and licensed digital bank EQIBank to bring these services to the underrepresented.

EQIFI offers a variety of DeFi products, including fixed and variable rate products, interest rate swaps, and a yield aggregator to provide users the best available profits and margins at any given time.

EQIFI Partnership with Digital Bank EQIBank

EQIFI is powered by EQIBank, a global, digital bank that focuses on breaking historical limitations. EQIFI currently boasts of the only DeFi platform that is powered by a licensed and regulated digital bank. This sets EQIFI apart from all other decentralized finance systems on the market to date.

The partnership ushers in a new era of finance, combining traditional banking systems with DeFi protocols to provide an innovative approach to financial freedom and solving bottlenecks currently in traditional banking systems.

Users of EQIFI can apply for a bank account with EQIBank, apply for loans, custody, and credit and debit cards. EQIFI remains the only DeFi system that offers this service, thanks to their partnership with EQIBank.

Meet The Minds Behind the Mission

At the helm of EQIFI is a brilliant team who has made it their mission to provide fast, easy, and safe access to all DeFi products for users from all walks of life. The team aims to democratize decentralized finance and make it accessible no matter where a user might be in the world. Leading this team is the CEO Brad Yasar, Chairman Jason Blick, and CTO Ioana Frincu.

Brad Yasar

CEO Brad Yasar is an entrepreneur, mentor, investor, and advisor who focuses on blockchain and innovative technologies globally. In his over 30 years in the financial industry, Yasar has successfully conceived and bootstrapped several companies to maturity.

Yasar’s expertise is in the intersection of technology and world markets. And supports young entrepreneurs by serving as a mentor on the Pepperdine Alumni Association.

Jason Blick

Chairman Jason Blick is a qualified UK attorney with a focus on financial services. Blick’s prominent works include managing legal and compliance for Sun Microsystems in over 90 countries and serving as the CEO of Financial Partners Bank. Blick also served on the board of the Cayman Islands Government Special Economic Zone Authority.

Jason Blick is the founder of both the Cayman Enterprise City and the Cayman Commodities and Derivatives Exchange.

Ioana Frincu

Chief Technology Officer Ioana Frincu is a strategy expert, with expertise in Strategy, Operations, and Business Analysis. Frincu studied Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Faculty at the Politehnica University of Bucharest, majoring in Information Engineering.

Ioana Frincu has worked for IBM’s Strategy and Analytics Division, providing data management and aggregation for the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Frincu has been in the blockchain industry since 2016 and in her short time has shown an impressive track record, delivering successful projects such as the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX), and the first crypto exchange in Singapore.

The CTO was listed on Forbes Romania 30 under 30 in 2017 for being the founder of the first blockchain and crypto company in the country.

Together, the team works to make EQIFI a world leader in the DeFi industry. To learn more about EQIFI and their offerings, head over to their website.