Investors in the cryptocurrency market are acting to protect their capital as the crypto winter wreaks havoc. There is a lot of ambiguity in the markets and fluctuating token prices. Investors are therefore attempting to reduce their liquidity to prevent financial loss while the crypto winter is taking place.

Investors have a promising future since they can choose to buy tokens now while they are cheap and then wait for their prices to rise later. Token purchases during a crypto winter are a wise but dangerous move.

Investors must therefore level the playing field by doing sufficient research on projects before investing. Research also enables you to assess the potential and performance of a project.

What cryptocurrency tokens are most promising, and which can turn your portfolio around? Three cryptocurrency tokens that can push your portfolio to the best spot are STEPN (GMT), Polygon (MATIC), and Stakenomics (STAK). Strong use cases for the projects exist, and the community finds value in them. We’ll give a brief description of each project in this article.

STEPN (GMT)

STEPN (GMT) is a fitness technology that combines cryptocurrency and the blockchain to motivate users to work out. It describes itself as a Web3 lifestyle app. To reward its customers for various physical activities, STEPN (GMT) uses GameFi components.

Additionally, it rewards its customers using Play-to-earn, now known as “move to earn.” GST, one of its native tokens, is used on the platform to pay for different NFT footwear by users. Once engaged, these sneakers reward users for engaging in physical activities, including jogging, walking, and running.

The platform’s governance token, GMT, enables users to submit and vote on member-submitted proposals. To prevent system abuse or cheating, the initiative leverages GPS technology supported by the blockchain.

Finally, the GST token is used by the STEPN project as its native token, and users can conduct platform transactions using GST. Additionally, consumers can earn GST based on the footwear they buy.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon, known initially as Matic Network, was founded in 2017 and is a well-known cryptocurrency, frequently appearing in the top 15 by market capitalization. More than 7,000 decentralized applications (dApps), or programs that operate without intermediaries, are supported by MATIC.

Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency that helps to achieve the scaling of layer 2. The platform was created for use by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It is a helpful tool for Ethereum developers and is well-structured for scalability and infrastructure development. The Polygon SDK, a modular and adaptable framework that makes it simpler for developers to build applications, is made available over the protocol.

The Polygon ecosystem’s governance token is called MATIC. It is also utilized to facilitate trades on Polygon since it is used to buy NFTs, among other transactions, and to safeguard the network through staking. By using its network as an extension of the blockchain, the Polygon side chain enables developers to increase the functionality of the Ethereum blockchain.

Stakenomics (STAK)

The Stakenomics (STAK) token, a new Decentralized Exchange (DEX) staking cryptocurrency, leverages the secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain to do away with the inefficiencies the Proof-of-Work (PoW) mechanism.

The native token of the Stakenomics project is the Stakenomics (STAK) token. Stakenomics (STAK) token owners can use the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) paradigm to stake money and build validator nodes. Low, consistent, and set transaction fees are a feature of Stakenomics (STAK) tokens.

The Stakenomics project aims to address the growing issues that plague many blockchains. These issues include scalability, censorship, and security concerns. The Stakenomics platform will build a user-friendly, affordable, safe, anonymous, and scalable ecosystem so that users may relax.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.