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Sui Network’s total value locked is holding around the $1.2 billion level, keeping the chain in the conversation as traders watch where DeFi liquidity is moving.

TVL is not the same as users. It is not the same as revenue. It does not prove that every application on the network is thriving.

But it is still one of the most watched signals in DeFi because it shows how much value is sitting inside protocols on a chain. For Sui, holding the $1.2 billion area gives the ecosystem a useful liquidity marker.

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TL;DR

Sui Network TVL is holding around $1.2 billion.

The figure points to continued DeFi liquidity on the chain.

TVL should not be treated as a direct measure of active users.

Why TVL Still Matters

TVL has lost some of its magic since the early DeFi boom.

Back then, every rising TVL chart was treated like proof that a protocol was winning. The market is more careful now, and rightly so. TVL can be boosted by incentives, asset-price changes, looping, or a few large depositors.

Even with those limits, TVL still matters.

It shows whether capital is present. Without liquidity, DeFi apps struggle. Lending markets need deposits. DEXs need pools. Yield products need assets. Traders need depth.

So when Sui holds a $1.2 billion TVL level, it tells the market that the chain has meaningful DeFi capital to work with.

Sui Is Fighting In A Crowded Market

Sui is competing against some very strong ecosystems.

Ethereum and its Layer-2s still dominate much of DeFi. Solana has deep retail momentum. BNB Chain has distribution. Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, and others all have their own liquidity pockets.

That makes Sui’s TVL important.

The network needs visible metrics to stay in the conversation, and DeFi liquidity is one of the clearest. Holding a billion-dollar-plus level helps show that Sui is not just a narrative chain. It has capital deployed across applications.

TVL Does Not Prove User Growth

This needs to stay clear.

A high TVL number does not mean daily active users are rising. It does not mean transaction quality is improving. It does not mean developers are shipping faster. It simply tells us how much value is locked in DeFi protocols.

That is valuable, but limited.

For a stronger ecosystem read, traders need to pair TVL with DEX volume, active addresses, transaction count, fees, stablecoin supply, developer activity, and app-level usage.

TVL is one piece of the picture.

Why The Level Matters Psychologically

Round numbers matter in crypto.

A chain holding above $1 billion in TVL tends to be taken more seriously than one below it. It signals that enough capital has arrived to support a meaningful DeFi ecosystem.

Sui holding around $1.2 billion therefore gives the network a stronger market position.

It may also help attract builders who want liquidity already in place before launching applications.

What To Watch Next

The next test is whether Sui can convert liquidity into deeper activity.

That means more trading, more lending, stronger apps, better retention, and wider stablecoin usage. If TVL stays high while activity also grows, the network’s DeFi case becomes stronger.

If TVL holds but usage lags, the signal becomes less powerful.

For now, Sui has a solid capital base. The market will want to see whether that liquidity turns into a busier ecosystem.

This article draws on DeFiLlama Sui Network TVL data.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Defillama. at Defillama