Super Slots Casino is a popular casino for users in the United States and several other countries. You can enjoy a wide range of games here, from slots to table games to live dealer games.

Sleek, fun, and boasting superb usability, Super Slots is a great choice. It also has many generous welcome bonuses to tempt users and promotions for regular users.

But is Super Slots legit? Is Super Slots safe? And what are the best ways to deposit and withdraw cash?

Here we answer those questions and more.

This Super Slots review will look at all the features that make Super Slots a great choice, alongside areas where it could be better. This information will help you make your own decision about whether you want to play casino games here.

Super Slots Casino Features

Min Deposit – $20

Welcome Bonus – Up to $6,000

Payment Options – Bitcoin, Avalanche, Apecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Cardano, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litcoin, Polygon, Shiba Inu, Solana, Ripple, Stellar, Tron, Tether, Money Orders, Bank Wires, Cashier’s Checks, and Person to Person transfers

Max Withdrawal – $100,000

Withdrawal Time – Within 8 hours (crypto)

Currencies – USD

Languages – English

Available Games – Slots, table games, live casino, video poker, and specialty games

License – Panama Gaming Commission

Available Super Slots Casino Promotions

One of the best features of Super Slots we found during our superslots.ag review is its excellent welcome bonus and a long list of promotions.

Be aware that welcome offers and promotions can change, but below are some of the best promotions at the review time.

Super Slots has an excellent welcome bonus worth up to $6,000. This bonus is one of the highest in the industry, and it is also unique in that you can spread it out across your initial six deposits.

While it is not the same as using Super Slots no deposit bonus codes, it is very generous. The additional benefit is that you can get the maximum bonus without depositing all your money in one go.

However, different match percentages apply depending on the deposit. For example, the match percentage is 250% for the first deposit. For all the other deposits, the match deposit is 100%. Also, for each bonus, the maximum bonus you can get is $1,000.

There are a few Super Slots bonus codes to use. Use the SS250 bonus code for the first deposit and SS100 for the other deposits. Also, remember that a minimum deposit of $20 is required for all six deposits to qualify for the welcome bonus.

Both the deposit and the bonus have a 35x rollover requirement. You will need to meet this requirement within 30 days.

When you make your first deposit using a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum, you can get a 400% bonus up to $4,000.

Make a minimum deposit of $20, and use the CRYPTO400 bonus code to claim your bonus.

Be aware that this bonus has a 48x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw your winnings.

If you play slots from Monday to Thursday and finish with a losing record, you can get back 10% of your losses up to $250 using this bonus.

Super Slots runs daily tournaments with over $1,000,000 in prizes each month. These are free to enter and include games like blackjack, slots, and more.

Tuesday Top Up

Use the promo code SSTOPUP to get a bonus of up to $50 on Tuesdays. You can use it up to three times every week, and it has a rollover requirement of 45x.

Hump Day Special

Enjoy a 50% match every Wednesday and claim it up to two times. You can use this on slots, table games, and video poker.

Other Promotions

Other casino promotions include the Ultimate Spin-Off, Game of the Week, Sunday Funday, and Wild Diamond 7s Progressive Jackpot.

You will also find seasonal offers that come and go. For example, at the time of review, you can get 50 free spins when you make your first deposit, and a minimum deposit of $50 applies to this.

There is also a Refer-a-Friend bonus where you can get a 200% bonus for every friend you refer who makes a successful deposit and earn up to $200 per friend.

All Super Slots Casino Games

Super Slots features hundreds of games from a wide range of developers. As part of this Super Slots casino review, we have researched these games and have been impressed by the quantity and quality.

You will find all the classic casino games here, including live casino games and hundreds of slots. Here we will look at all the fun you can expect at Super Slots.

Online Slots

As the name of the casino implies, this is where Super Slots is in its element. There are hundreds of top-quality slots at Super Slots, and at the time of reviewing, there were 379 games. As such, you can almost guarantee a game for every player.

You will find lots of popular slot games here. These 3D video slots boast excellent graphics and fun characters with many exciting bonus rounds.

They have significant sound effects, fun visuals, and extra features like free spins, scatters, and multipliers.

You can choose from traditional jackpots or progressive jackpots with huge wins available. The jackpots are displayed on the thumbnails so you can quickly see which are the largest as you browse the titles.

There are also three-reel and multi-pay line games, and the slots come in a wide selection of themes.

Each game has a volatility rating. This rating makes it easy to choose the best games according to your risk profile.

For example, a high-volatility slot is better if you want to play a game with bigger but less frequent wins.

On the other hand, if you want to play a game with smaller but more frequent wins, lower volatility is more suitable.

The casino regularly adds new slots, so you will always find something new. And while there are hundreds of games, the excellent search feature makes it easy to find any titles you are particularly interested in playing.

Table and Card Games

While slots may be the main feature of Super Slots, it also has a selection of other popular casino games to choose from.

Browse the table games, and you will find 14 versions of Blackjack, including Super 7 Blackjack and 21 Burn Blackjack.

There are also 23 Roulette games, including American and European Roulette, and 11 Casino Poker games, including classic Texas Holdem.

As well as these games, you will also find a selection of other games, including Baccarat, Three Card Rummy, and more.

Whatever you enjoy, you will find something to keep you happy at Super Slots. Plus, all the games boast excellent gameplay with good graphics and sound effects, making them enjoyable to play.

You will also find a wide range of stakes, with some games having minimum stakes of $1 and maximum stakes up to as high as $10,000. This variety makes it easy to find a game suited to your risk appetite at Super Slots.

Video Poker

You will also find a small selection of Video Poker games available at Super Slots. If you want to play video poker, you currently have a choice of four games, including Jacks Or Better and Deuces Wild Gamble.

Like the other games at Super Slots, they are sleek to play and boast good graphics and sound effects, making them a great choice if you want to play some poker online.

Specialty Games

There is also a section of games at Super Slots called Speciality Games, and here you will find the games that do not fit into the above categories.

There are only a few games here, including several versions of Keno and a section on video Scratch Cards. You will also find more fun under the Other Games tab for miscellaneous games like Space Invasion and Spin to Win.

Live Casino

One of the best features of Super Slots is that it has not one but two Live Casino options. These are called Red and Black.

The Black Live Casino is from Fresh Deck Studios, while the Red Live Casino is from Visionary iGaming.

Both are similar, and you will find a range of similar games in each, including titles like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Super6.

If you enjoy playing in a live casino from the comfort of your own home, check out the two options you will find at Super Slots and choose your favorite.

Top Features of Super Slots Casino

Now we have looked at the games available and the wide selection of promotions, is Super Slots worth checking out? We think so. Many great features make it a top place to play your favorite slots and casino games.

User Interface

Super Slots online casino is clean, simple, and easy to find what you are looking for. It has a sleek design, and you will not find it overloaded with features.

Depending on what you want to play, you can choose from the tabs (Slots, Table Games, Video Poker, etc.).

Then use the search feature to find the exact game you are looking for quickly. This feature is handy with the slots because there are many games to choose from.

The casino’s interface is simple but appealing. It is very user-friendly, and its design makes everything easy to find and use.

It is easy to see key features of the slots, like the volatility level, how many reels and lines it has, etc., so you can pick your favorite. You can also see which are new and how large the jackpots are.

There is also a section on the most popular games if you need help figuring out where to start. All the games play well, so it is a smooth experience.

Customer Support

Customer support is good if nothing special. You can reach out via email at [email protected] if you have a non-urgent request.

The website also has a live chat feature that is available 24/7. Responses are quick and helpful, so this is the best way to get assistance. However, there needs to be phone support, which is frustrating.

You will also find a good knowledge base on different games, deposits, promotions, and more.

Mobile Version

Some casinos have apps, but Super Slots does not. Is this a problem? Not at all, thanks to the excellent mobile version.

Visit the website on your phone, and you will find a sleek, simple interface, much like the desktop version. It has a mobile-responsive design, so there is no need to download anything.

This mobile responsiveness makes it compatible across devices, so there is no need to download different versions depending on the operating system of your mobile device. So you can visit Super Slots on your Android smartphone, iPad, or anything else.

Super Slots Withdrawal and Deposit Methods

One of the most critical features of any online casino is how easy it is to deposit money and withdraw your winnings. Thankfully, Super Slots makes it easy.

Deposits

Cryptocurrency is the best option for a deposit because there is a higher maximum deposit of up to $100,000 (or $500,000 with Bitcoin).

Non-crypto deposits have lower limits (e.g., $2,500 for Visa and Mastercard, while some are under $1,000).

Super Slots payments are processed quickly for any method, but bank checks and money orders take longer.

Non-crypto deposit methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Person-to-Person transfers, Money Orders, Bank Wires, and Cashiers Checks.

Withdrawals

Cryptos are, again, the best option for withdrawing money from Super Slots. Most cryptocurrencies have a minimum withdrawal of $50 and a maximum of $100,000.

Non-crypto withdrawal methods include Person-to-Person transfers, Money Orders, Bank Wires, and Cashiers Checks.

Wire transfers come with a 3% or $45 fee and a maximum withdrawal of $25,000. Checks also have a fee.

The Super Slots Verification Process

You can play at superslots.ag casino without being verified. However, you will need to verify your account to withdraw your winnings.

There is an ID validation process where you must provide ID and documentation to prove that you are the player and that you own the account. This verification prevents anyone else from withdrawing your funds.

Is Super Slots Safe?

Super Slots is a relatively new online casino. It launched in 2020, and many other casinos have more established reputations. But is superslots.ag trustworthy? Yes, it is perfectly safe to use.

So if you ask, “can I trust Super Slots?” we would answer with a resounding yes.

Is Super Slots casinos legal? That depends on where you live. It has a license from the Panama Gaming Authority, and it is legal to play in the United States. However, there are some countries where it may not be legal to access the site. So it depends more on where you are based.

If online gambling is legal where you are, there is a good chance that it is legal to use Super Slots.

The most important consideration is that it is a safe and secure online casino where you can play for real money.

Super Slots verifies before you can withdraw your funds to ensure no one else gets their hands on them. It also uses SSL encryption on the site to give you more peace of mind.

Conclusion

Super Slots Casino is an excellent online casino. If you love online slots, you will enjoy playing here because it has a massive range of video slots with well over 300 games.

The site is easy to navigate, and you can easily search for the games you want. Of course, you will also find all the other classic casino games you know and love. Full review of the casino you can find on sure.bet.

Super Slots has excellent promotions for new and existing players, so there are many ways to get more out of your time using the site. It also has plenty of banking options, including many cryptocurrencies.

Is superslots.ag safe? Yes, everything about it feels secure, and it provides reliable payouts. Is superslots.ag legit? Yes, it is a legitimate casino.

There is something here for every type of player on different budgets. So whatever you enjoy playing online and whatever your budget, you should find something you like at Super Slots.