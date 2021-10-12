The ongoing supply crunch and economic shakeup have awakened WTI Crude oil prices, which recently reached highs not seen since 2014. Brent oil is right behind and potentially ready to do the same. Natural Gas is also at 2014 highs, and a new uptrend may be forming, and global supply and demand have shifted dramatically.

An equally seismic shift has been going on elsewhere in the world of finance. Digital assets, and more importantly, the emergence of decentralized finance, have made markets more efficient. The shift was initially focused on lending, borrowing, or deposit services, but the sector is booming with innovation.

With the energy market now hotter than it has been in nearly a decade and a new wave of demand about to begin, the world will be unable to deny the value ENEDEX adds.

Disrupting The Energy Sector Oligopolies With DeFi

Energy markets aren’t your run-of-the-mill financial market. The stock market might be filled with plenty of sharks in the water, and crypto has whales who like to make a big splash from time to time. However, oligopolies traditionally run energy markets.

These ‘powers that be’ have the market cornered in terms of production, consumer consumption, and even trading. But ENEDEX and its roots in DeFi will tackle the need for transparency once and for all.

Another major factor influencing the growth of DeFi and decentralized exchanges is the permissionless design. Most energy trading platforms have strict requirements to keep newcomers and other players out and ensure the market stays under the oligopolies’ thumbs.

Energy Futures and Options contracts typically are traded only in bulk volume or are made in large amounts via OTC desks making it nearly impossible for individuals to get involved. ENEDEX makes energy markets accessible for all through decentralization, offering fractional tokenization of assets with an added focus on green and renewable energy.

How ENEDEX Tackles Key Issues Facing The Energy Industry

ENEDEX itself also aims to set better and greener standards across the digital asset and energy industries. For example, DeFi systems have made energy-hungry proof-of-work systems nearly obsolete.

ENEDEX instead relies on cross-chain technology, starting with the Polkadot Moonbeam parachain. The goal is to make for a more seamless experience for users while promoting a greener industry as a whole.

The company is the world’s first quantum resistance cross-chain DEX with fractionalized energy assets. The decentralized exchange will provide leverage and margin trading on tokenized energy contracts, as well as energy options and futures trading.

Further promoting a greener DeFi sector, ENEDEX helps other green-initiative projects get off the ground. $ENE tokens give token holders full access to VIP DeFi liquidity mining pools with premium APY and APRs. ENE tokens also allow users to stake or participate in community governance and help shape the future of the platform and the world.

Learn more about what ENEDEX has to offer energy traders at the official website.