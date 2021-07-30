Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have enhanced the most premier attraction to come out of the crypto market this bull season. It has risen from being used as a Fan Token for popular sports leagues to become the most sought-after commodity that every industry wants to launch today. It all started with digital artist Beeple selling his artwork for $69 million and since then every recognized brand, celebrity, and sports star has either already launched some form of NFT or is looking to do so. Some of the key brands to have indulged in NFTs include Dolce Gabbana, Coca-cola, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Nike. Along with brands popular celebrities including Mike Tyson, Paris Hilton, Aston Kutcher, and several others have also joined the NFT mania.

As the popularity and use cases of NFTs rise, the fashion industry and adult industry can be the next vast arena where NFTs can shine. As a background, the aggregate amount of money that has been spent investing, purchasing, and creating NFTs is over $14.3 Billion. The current Adult Entertainment NFT Market is valued at around $500 million, with all-time highs, ranging in the 2 Billion range, earlier this year. This is a completely untouched market segment, comprising 3.5% of the total NFT market.

TABOO, a popular adult NFT + media streaming project is poised to lead the charge and bridge this gap by bringing NFTs to the glamourous world. Specializing in highly exclusive content with models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, and providing other forms of media such as streaming, video, VR, 3D animations, and more. TABOO aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.

TABOO sells fantasy, targeting playboys, fashion, and all other types of models. Despite being in the adult entertainment space, they are not providing XXX as their flagship and primary product. They will be providing fashion, culture, class, and sex, in all of its wondrous forms.

The adult entertainment industry is as popular and big as any other market but frequently loses shine due to the “TABOO” nature. TABOO is breaking those shakes to bring the adult entertainment industry to the forefront of the NFT marketplace. One can understand and estimate the popularity and demand for adult entertainment content from the popularity of OnlyFans. However, TABOO is delivering new technological innovation, exclusivity, and quality to the industry, with never-before-seen features and a unique business model.

The First Exclusive Supermodel NFT Collectible is Here

The first-ever exclusive supermodel NFT has been designed in partnership with Khloe Terae, a 3x internationally recognized playmate of the year, fitting within their high-quality brand. TABOO selectively curates the best of the best for models and their content.

TABOO is developing the most exclusive content creator list you have until now seen. There will be an application process in which any adult performer who wishes to be on the platform will have to qualify and obtain approval from the platform first. This selectivity and exclusivity will create a media platform of the utmost quality and soon everyone will comprehend why TABOO is the best in the industry. While in adult entertainment TABOO is not like the rest of the adult tokens. A unique Tiering system with requirements will need to be met to access content ranging from Safe-For-Work to premium XXX NFT+Media!

Want a minted NFT of a sexy playboy model in lingerie or a bikini? Access to XXX-rated NFTs? Private live shows+Rated-R videos? VR content? The ability to transfer NFTs seamlessly from various networks onto our marketplace? Or maybe you are a content creator that would like to test out the opportunity to generate passive income rewards? The answer to all these questions is TABOO.

TABOO Brings Quality, Innovation, and Exclusivity to the NFT Market.

TABOO is not just any other NFT marketplace trying to make the most of the popularity around the NFT market today. It is bringing significant innovation and exclusivity to the market. The project has partnered with Powersoft, the developer and leader of Enjin Coin’s ($ENJ) marketplace development, to develop its exclusive NFT + media marketplace from scratch, unlike many other projects who built their proxy marketplace on top of existing protocols.

The NFT Marketplace and media platform will be cross-chain, utilizing layer 2 solution protocols with minimal fees and the fastest transactions. An asset bridge will be built, along with Version 1 of the marketplace, to bring ERC721 and ERC1155 compatible NFTs to the TABOO Ecosystem, on the Binance Smart Chain to allow everyone that has mistakenly chosen to use Opensea the ability to join where the real money will lie.

The Marketplace will be built on a cross-chain compatible platform, targeting networks like Polygon, Harmony, and Fantom, who have expressed interest in the platform. It will in addition have a merchandise store where you can buy your favorite goodies. A unique forum will be designed, too, with significant incentives and rewards for generating traffic.

The TABOO NFT marketplace would be built on Plasma to ensure cross-chain and Interoperability support.

Cross-Chain

Defi protocols

Upcoming Virtual Reality compatibility

Fiat on ramping for ease of access

Tiering system for exclusivity

Seamless NFT to NFT transactions

Mobile Compatibility, for a mobile user experience.

Unique Marketplace cohesion

And much much more!

Features that make TABOO the top NFT project to watch out for

The TABOO platform would have support for NFT 721 and NFT 1155, as well as standard media, like streaming, pictures, and other media. There will be personal VR showrooms, for viewing and display of TABOO collections.

The project will create a limited number of governance tokens that will be used as a reward for TABOO Stakers. The platform would launch a Syrup Pool style staking for the TABOO Token, to generate their secondary token, which will be used for limited governance and platform participation. Some of the key features of TABOO Governance token will be,

Tipping and rewarding content creators for performances, messages, or anything else,

Voting on upcoming content creators, as to whether we should bring them onto the platform or not.

Participating in events that do not require TABOO Tokens, to participate in.

The TABOO platform will be an open, advertisement platform, curated by the TABOO team. There will also be a space for new crypto coins to place their name, much like CoinSniper or similar platforms. As an adult industry coin, TABOO will favor all adult industry-related coins and will provide farming pools for these coins, within the platform, that will generate their governance token, as well as collaborative marketing.

