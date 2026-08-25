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TAC, a Cosmos-based EVM sidechain connected to the TON ecosystem, has halted block production after a supply-related exploit.

The incident occurred on August 22, according to public incident materials. TAC connects Ethereum-based applications with the TON network, but the exploit affected the TAC sidechain and its token supply, not the main TON blockchain.

That distinction is critical.

The TON mainnet should not be described as halted or compromised based on this incident. The affected network is TAC, an EVM sidechain connected to TON.

TL;DR

TAC halted block production after a supply exploit.

The incident affected the TAC sidechain and its token supply.

TON mainnet was not the halted network.

Exploit Details

TAC halted block production after identifying a security exploit tied to token supply.

A halt is a serious operational step. It means the network stopped producing blocks while the team investigated or contained the issue. For users, that can affect transfers, applications, liquidity, and confidence until operations resume.

The key point is scope.

This was not a halt of TON mainnet. It was a halt of the TAC sidechain, which is designed to connect EVM applications with TON-related infrastructure.

Scope matters because crypto incidents are often misreported when networks are interconnected.

Why EVM Sidechains Carry Different Risks

Sidechains can expand an ecosystem’s functionality.

They may bring Ethereum-compatible applications, tooling, wallets, and smart contract patterns to networks that do not natively operate like Ethereum. That can be useful for developer adoption.

But sidechains also create additional risk surfaces.

They have their own validators, contracts, bridges, token mechanics, and governance. A problem on a sidechain may not compromise the base network, but it can still affect users who rely on that sidechain.

TAC’s halt shows why those distinctions matter.

Supply Exploits Are Serious

A supply exploit can be especially dangerous because it affects trust in the token’s accounting.

If an attacker can mint, inflate, duplicate, or manipulate supply, the economic integrity of the network is at risk. Teams may halt block production to prevent further damage while investigating.

That can be the responsible move, but it is disruptive.

Users need clear communication about what assets are affected, whether balances are safe, whether transactions will be rolled back, and how the network plans to restart.

TON Connection Needs Careful Framing

The TON connection is part of the story, but it should not be exaggerated.

TAC’s purpose is to connect EVM applications with TON. That makes the incident relevant to the broader TON ecosystem. But relevance is not the same as direct impact on TON’s base chain.

The clean framing is: TAC is connected to TON, but TAC is the network that halted.

That protects readers from assuming TON itself stopped.

What Comes Next

The next questions are operational.

When will TAC resume block production? What caused the supply exploit? Will balances be adjusted? Will contracts be patched? Will bridges or related applications need action from users?

Until those questions are answered, caution is warranted.

For the wider ecosystem, the incident is another reminder that sidechain infrastructure can introduce risk even when the base network remains unaffected.

TAC’s halt is serious. It just needs to be understood at the correct layer.

This article is based on TAC-related incident materials and public reporting on the August 22 sidechain halt.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.