Taraxa Listing on AscendEX

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of Taraxa tokens (TARA) under the pair USDT/TARA on Mar 23 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Taraxa is a public ledger platform purpose-built for audit logging of informal transactions. Taraxa provides the decentralized infrastructure to track informal transactional agreements and data to help minimize the cost and risk of confusion while eliminating disputes. The Taraxa token (TARA) is used for gas, staking, and governance on the Taraxa network.

The vast majority of the world’s transactions are informal, uncaptured, and unverifiable, often leading to costly confusion and unintended disputes. Taraxa leverages inline capturing and audit logging to make these transaction data more trusted and seamless.

Before blockchain technology emerged, it was next to impossible to make this informal data trustworthy. Taraxa has targeted and is in the process of capturing what they believe to be the largest opportunity for blockchain adoption. Taraxa’s goals for 2021 are launching their mainnet, and driving adoption for their application platforms.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is leading crypto and digital asset exchange catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading, and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a secure, safe, and reliable experience for all participants; and a reliable source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Taraxa

