INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jul. 22, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Template Value Sharing (TVS) on July 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TVS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a collaboration between creative world and blockchain, Template Value Sharing (TVS) allows its users to share their creations and create value through the decentralized TVS platform, where they can sell and purchase template contents, and NFTize them to display and auction through Opensea. Its native token TVS has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Template Value Sharing

The Template Value Sharing (TVS) project aims to deliver a template & NFT & videos sharing network protocol that is fully decentralized, highly scalable, crypto token incentivized, and results in a solution which can serve as the template contents layer in the decentralized development (web3) stack. In addition, TVS is meant to provide an economically efficient alternative to centralized template sharing solutions.

Creators can sell their templates through the decentralized TVS network instead of selling them to a centralized platform. In addition, through partnerships with freepik, pexels, pixabay, etc., templates uploaded to other platforms can be linked to the TVS network and sold. Creator can also NFTize their own creations and put them up for auction through Opensea.

Users are the main consumers of the TVS network, requesting creators to create and purchase templates and convert the templates to be purchased into the format required by the transcoder. Accordingly, the nodes of the TVS protocol play an important role in enabling them to occur. Nodes running within the TVS network will encode those templates into all the necessary formats to reach every supported device. Users running these nodes will be incentivized via fees paid by the template buyer in ETH, and the opportunity to build reputation through the protocol token to earn the right to perform more work in the future.

Any user on the network can request to view the template, and it will automatically be distributed to them in near real time. In addition, the directly purchased template is NFTized and sold on Opensea, maximizing the value of the purchased template.

TVS project also introduces the concept of TFT, a compound word of NFT and template, which refers to an NFTized template. NFTized templates through TVS network can be freely stored and transmitted to personal wallets and Opensea linked with TVS smart contracts.

Users can easily download TVS Wallet through the App Store or Google Play Store. The downloaded TVS wallet works with the TVS network to transmit NFTs and TFTs through Ethereum blocks, which boast strong security. Users can also enjoy many other benefits including earning staking rewards by staking TVS tokens to the TVS Wallet.

About TVS Token

TVS is the native token of Template Value Sharing network. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for sales, 10% is reserved, 2% is allocated to advisors, 50% is provided for the ecosystem, 3% goes into the foundation, 10% is allocated to partners, and the rest 20% will be used for marketing.

The TVS token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 22, 2022, investors who are interested in Template Value Sharing investment can easily buy and sell TVS token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of TVS token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

