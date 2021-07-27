AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the Ternoa token (CAPS) listing under the pair USDT/CAPS on July 27 at 1 p.m. UTC.

AscendEX and the Ternoa team will jointly launch two limited-time promotional events to celebrate the CAPS listing. The activities will consist of airdrop rewards tasks and a trading competition taking place between July 27, 1:00 a.m. UTC to August 3, 12 a.m. UTC, offering users a chance to win a share of pooled rewards worth 80,000 USDT!

Ternoa is an NFT-based decentralized data transfer blockchain protocol. Ternoa provides long-term secure data storage and transfer to third parties. It relies upon the innovative use of NFTs to encrypt, segment, and store data on decentralized storage infrastructures. In addition, oracles allow for automated, programmable data transfers. Ternoa also offers a Software Development Kit (SDK) to facilitate the development of mobile and web applications making the protocol accessible to various use cases.

Ternoa’s team built its protocol on three guiding principles. Firstly, they aim to create an infrastructure that exemplifies the essence of blockchain technology: open-source, decentralized, and democratic. Secondly, Ternoa seeks to provide a service that is easily accessible to the general public by focusing on optimized web and mobile application user experiences. Finally, Ternoa provides a token ecosystem and a business model that leverages its native token to offer token holders a clear and fair value creation trajectory for the project’s success.

The Ternoa application layer allows users to create “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and securely transfer data over long periods of time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain. The project’s native token (CAPS) rewards the network for minting NFTs and recording information on the blockchain. The Democracy module manages the administration of the general stakeholder vote. Ternoa allows Capsule Coins holders to have decision-making power regarding the governance of developments, partners, protocols, and more on the network.

About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

About Ternoa

For more information and updates, please visit:

