Starting today, Bitcoinist will follow Andy Milonakis NFT journey. And by documenting this man’s path, we will document everyone’s. The jury’s still out on NFTs. Are they this cycle’s speculative bubble or are they the art market’s new facade? Is this the beginning of something big or is it just a fad? Will NFTs prove to be a worthy investment? That’s what we’re here to find out.

One thing’s for sure: Andy Milonakis deserved another tv show. When MTV canceled “The Andy Milonakis Show,” television, in general, took a nosedive. The Internet is here to save the day, however. Using this novel art collector’s tweets and videos, Bitcoinist will document a period in time.

ETH price chart for 09/03/2021 on Kraken | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com

The NFT boom, with your host Andy Milonakis

As far as Bitcoinist can tell, this was Andy Milonakis’ first buy. A Mad Dog Jones piece titled “I no longer exist.” There are 99 editions of the short animation. Considering the last one sold for over $13K, we could say Milonakis went big from the get-go.

I just bought this Mad Dog https://t.co/8TylrbKjaZ (no ad, no nothing, i just wanted to show you which one i bought) — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 25, 2021

Our host, a man of culture, quickly started asking the big questions. For example, the reason why “NFT creators have 10,000 of one series. Isn’t it sexier to have way less?” The best answer Milonakis got was, “There’s many levels to NFTs, not just the art end. Memberships, community, content, whatever. 10k is a club vs 1/1 is art.” To that, our host answered, “I needed to know that for sure because I want to start making them eventually.” So, from day one, Andy Milonakis’ NFT journey has a clear objective in sight.

I'm so fucking hyped to have you fucking with NFTs. There's many levels to NFTs, not just the art end. Memberships, community, content, whatever. 10k is a club vs 1/1 is art. We've met a few times at gigs, I'd happily help guide a bit if you ever need. A rich dude's fish food — JxhnnyRxq💎Jahbless.eth (@TheJroq) August 26, 2021

Volatility was another factor in Milonakis’ mind. “Of course there is a lot of volatility and risk involved with NFTs. Pretty cool though, I’ve seen a few of my buys rise 30% in 48 hours.” Under each of his tweets, there are a thousand NFT projects trying to get him to buy one of their pieces, to join their team. There are also community elders trying to explain to him the in and outs of the culture. And naysayers, making fun of NFTs or asking disingenuous questions.

Of course there is a lot of volatility and risk involved with NFTs. Pretty cool though, I've seen a few of my buys rise 30% in 48 hours. Some didn't move at all of course as well. It's a nice change for me instead of staring at numbers in a crypto wallet. — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 27, 2021

No one is immune to public opinion, even Andy Milonakis feels the need to justify his new hobby. “People are buying houses and cars with money they made with NFTs.”

People are buying houses and cars with money they made with NFT's and some stupid ass people on the internet are like "duh wast3 ur moneY ON Pixals Mah Man go aHEad" haha — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 26, 2021

Withdrawals And NFT Addiction

Andy Milonakis’ first day in the NFT world ended with a video summary of everything he bought. Press play to watch the Mad Dog Jones piece in action and Milonakis saying “cute” over and over, among other things.

Here are all the NFT’s I bought today, thanks for the help pic.twitter.com/n8DWE4Ea68 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 25, 2021

Was that the end of the day, though? A few hours later, our host was experiencing withdrawals. “Someone sell me 2 eth plz i need a cartoon rat before i can go to sleep.” Of course, Milonakis got all kinds of offers, including free rats from different projects.

someone sell me 2 eth plz i need a cartoon rat before i can go to sleep. it's 2021 — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 26, 2021

A few days later, our hero sacrificed sleep and mental sanity to get a mutant ape from the popular collection Bored Apes Yacht Club. About the experience, Milonakis said, “My adrenalin is still racing, I feel like I smoked meth. So worth it.” This man is so far gone it’s not even funny.

Staying up til 8am, woke up 3 hours later for a flight all so I could snag a Mutant Ape this morning. My adrenalin is still racing, I feel like I smoked meth. So worth it. @BoredApeYC pic.twitter.com/cYEeUqh6RL — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 29, 2021

These are his mutant ape’s traits.

sorry did i as a quote tweet pic.twitter.com/qn4x29glLF — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) August 29, 2021

Join us next time to see how Andy Milonakis NFT collection is growing. Our hero will also go back in time, find his artistic archives, and mint his first NFT. Plus, he will take to Twitch to talk about his new obsession.

Featured Image: Andy Milonakis screenshot | Charts by TradingView