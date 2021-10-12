Polker Pus

On the top floors of the world’s most luxury hotels, in the backrooms of elitist clubs – it’s rumoured that a certain collective sit down together. Some say that names like Dorsey, Musk, Trump, and Kim are mentioned amongst others – but these could just be pseudonyms. The rumours don’t end there – apparently, Polker has a room just like this, and the same names come up time and time again. Polker’s apparent Billionaire’s Game Room is shrouded in secrecy, but all that might be about to change. Video footage of the games is supposedly going to be made public during the upcoming weeks – and everyone is looking forward to seeing

Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn

The hosts of the Billionaires Game Room, Polker, are getting set to release their ‘Testnet Game’. This is perhaps one of the first play-to-earn blockchain games that is truly free-to-play. There is no start-up cost, no hefty Ethereum fees – the game is simply free-to-play and play-to-earn.

Polker’s “Testnet” Game release also battles other serious problems which others have faced in the past. The first of these is the fact that people get bored, be it Crypto Kitties in 2017 or Axies in 2021 – these games need to move fast to keep people engaged. Polker takes the traditional game of Poker which is played every day by people across the world, a game that is going nowhere. It takes that game, removes gambling/betting making it PG-13 poker. People haven’t gotten bored of poker yet, and now it’s not even a gambling game.

The second issue Polker takes on is the huge costs faced by those running on the Ethereum mainnet. All of Polker’s patent and patent-pending protocols for both true random number generation and fully auditable transparent gameplay have their smart contracts running on Polygon’s full-stack scaling solution – this both reduces fees and massively increases throughput potential.

About Polker.Game

Polker.game is the first Play-to-Earn poker game powered by $PKR which uses Unreal Engine 4 for immersive and powerful gameplay. Polker utilizes an on-chain provably fair system for truly transparent gameplay. Polker has recently received a grant and partnership with Polygon as well as confirming the integration of Chainlink’s price oracles into their ecosystem. The first staking pool of the native token of Polker, PKR, has recently been made available on Polker.Game and boasts close to 60% APY