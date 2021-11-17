Over the past years, one of the most critical innovations in the continuously growing Cryptocurrency industry has been meme coins. Meme coins became famous because of the influence of Elon Musk on Dogecoin (DOGE). The rise of Dogecoin – which grew more than 7,000% in sales this year, thereby attracting people to meme coins – has led to the creation of a wide range of other meme coins such as Safemoon Shiba Inu (SHIB) and many others.

With that said, Tipsy Santa (TIPSY), is the first-ever holiday meme coin for the holiday season. Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) is another meme coin taking the crypto market like a storm and overrunning others in its category. If you’re getting to know Tipsy Santa for the first time, here is everything you should know.

What is Tipsy Santa?

Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) is bridging the gap between Game-Fi and meme projects. By combining the power of memes with real world utility and charitability, Tipsy Santa gives the power to the token holders. Tipsy Santa is on mission to build and release the most epic gaming platform to date.

Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) is a meme token introduced in November 2021 that was strategically launched around the holiday season to align with the projects long awaited game release and quickly developed its solid online community within days. Tipsy Santa is known as “the meme token that combines real world utility with meme quality content. It differs typically from other meme coins because of its unique tokenomics and real-world use cases.

Coin Market Cap Listing info

Game-Fi meets Memes – Crypto Crash

Battle, Win, Earn against the rest of the world with your favorite crypto projects and characters in this blockchain-enabled racing game. Supporting real crypto payouts for multiplayer racing, battle mode and league mode, are you sure you have what it takes to be #1

The competition is fierce!

view the game trailer here

Santa’s Sack Lottery

Tipsy Santa has allocated 10% of total supply to providing his token holders with a weekly lottery. Each lottery will select one lucky holder with $10,000.

Tipsy Santa Charity

Tipsy Santa and his devoted elves are on a mission to help the less fortunate though creating real world utility and use case for Tipsy token holders. 2% of every transaction is allocated to a Santa’s gift giving bag which will be dispersed to charities across the globe.

Final Thoughts

In less than a week- Tipsy Santa has gained mass adoption and interest from crypto communities across the Globe. Investing in crypto projects without a defined use case always poses a risk, why not look at Tipsy Santa which already has real world use cases with top notch meme token qualities.

Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) has recently started trading on pancake swap View the pairing here

Tipsy Santa is one of the top Cryptocurrency meme coins by market cap and was designed to put the community members first. Since its launch in November, Tipsy Santa (TIPSY) has been adopted by thousands of crypto communities in a matter of days, thereby outperforming numerous meme coins in the process. Don’t miss the next big meme project!



