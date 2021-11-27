November 18, 2021– CODI Finance has successfully rebranded its protocol as a web 3.0 dApps platform and a fully decentralized ecosystem. Given that it only launched in September, the CODI project has grown at a breakneck pace. The CODI Ecosystem is still growing and is committed to realizing the project’s vision for the entire DeFi industry. CODI has successfully scaled its features to meet the needs of its users while also revolutionizing the DeFi industry as a whole.

The platform has given its community the power to vote on new features, partnerships, and integrations by utilizing the DAO governance structure. In essence, users manage the fully decentralized Ecosystem.

Among the updates to the unique Ecosystem are:

CODIpad – Premier IDO Launchpad DEX

CODIswap- Limit-Order based DEX

NFT Marketplace

CODI intends to create a powerful launchpad DEX based on the fast and scalable Solana Blockchain. The CODI community would be able to invest in the most promising new DeFi projects. At the same time, new DeFi projects will be able to raise funds from passionate CODI investors. CODI’s IDO Launchpad, COpad, recognizes that there are numerous DeFi projects on the market today, but there is a “trust barrier” in determining which DeFi project to invest in. Many new DeFi projects prey on investors by posing as legitimate and trustworthy projects in order to steal their money. CODI has developed a vetting procedure for DeFi products before they are listed on the launchpad DEX. As a result, new DeFi projects can scale and attract users who share their vision and goals, and our users can be confident that they are investing in the best new DeFi startups before they are listed on other exchanges.

CODI also plans to build the Solana blockchain’s first layer 2 for NFTs., where artists and collectors will be able to trade NFTs quickly and securely. As a result, the CODI community will access the best NFTs at low transaction costs and high speed. Furthermore, because the platform is built on the fast and low-cost Solana blockchain, users will be able to mint, collect, and trade NFTs without fear of the platform experiencing slow transaction times and high transaction costs.

More Details On The IEO

The CODI token ($CODI) is both the native token and the governance token of the CODI ecosystem. The IEO for $CODI is scheduled to begin on November 15th and end on December 14th. There will be three rounds for this IEO during this period. The first round runs from November 15th to November 30th, 2021, with a supply of 30,000,000 CODI available. The second round would take place between the 1st and 9th of December, with a supply of 21,000,000 CODI available. Finally, the third and final round will take place between the 10th and 14th of December, with a supply of 15,000,000 CODI available.

During the first round of the IEO, the price of a CODI token is $0.04. The second round’s price is $0.05, while the third round’s price is $0.055. Notably, the allocated supply for the IEO is 66 million CODI tokens, which is 20% of the total supply of 330 million CODI tokens. The CODI project enables early investors to benefit from the advantages of early adopters by participating in the IDO. Join the ongoing CODI token IDO and be a part of a future with innovative features, seamless transactions, and other lots of perks.

If you would like to learn more about this project, visit www.codi.finance

