The 10,101 Metaverse-Agnostic Wearables Already Have 6,000+ Users Mintlisted for Pre-Sale

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 — Kollectiff’s The Metaverse Travel Agency (M.T.A), a non-fungible token (NFT), metaverse-agnostic project specializing in first-to-market NFT wearables, partnered with crypto’s largest virtual worlds, Decentraland and The Sandbox , to launch an exclusive collection of 10,101 MetaHelmets that will be available for public-minting on Friday at 12pm PST

The MetaHelmets, which will be among the first programmatically generated wearable collections, will bridge the gap between NFTs and the metaverse. When users acquire a MetaHelmet, they gain access to an exclusive community filled with events, challenges, and rewards.

Leading up to the launch, the M.T.A has been hosting scavenger hunts and quests, which have already attracted 6,000 users to be mintlisted for the pre-sale. Deep storylines, unlockable content, bounties and other exclusive activations will continue to be added for the exclusive community of MetaHelmet owners.

Each of the 10,101 helmets will be unique, and programmatically generated from over 120 custom 3D traits –visors, holographic projectors, outer shells, screens, and more. MetaHelmets’ “The Quantum Machine” feature allows users to display other NFTs they own directly on their MetaHelmet.

The M.T.A, Decentraland, and The Sandbox have worked closely together to allow users to wear their NFTs in the digital world. The MetaHelmet serves as an emblem of unity for metaverse projects, and a beacon of more collaborations to come.

Roberto Vivo, Founder of Kollectiff, the team behind The M.T.A., said, “The M.T.A. is the first metaverse-agnostic community that helps organize a multitude of rebels, dreamers, and builders that represent the future of the NFT space. Our goal is to support the growth of the metaverse and all the amazing projects that are taking shape within it. I am so excited to take the first steps alongside Decentraland and The Sandbox, the pioneers of the metaverse.”

When asked about the launch, Decentraland’s director Agustin Ferreira said, “We are very pleased to welcome the Kollectiff team and the M.T.A project to Decentraland. We anticipate that great experiences will be built in the metaverse around the MetaHelmets NFTs, as well as much more in the future.”

Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox shared Agustin’s excitement, saying, “The Kollectiff team has demonstrated a great creative vision on this project. We’re thrilled by the possibilities of interoperability and the many benefits that can be accessed with the launch of the MetaHelmet NFTs.“

In the near future, the M.T.A will announce an augmented reality (AR) platform partnership that allows owners to wear their MetaHelmets in the physical world. The M.T.A is continuing to grow its community to include more partners, more lore and more exclusive opportunities for token holders.

To join the community and mint a helmet, users can visit https://themta.io/ .

About The Metaverse Travel Agency (M.T.A.)

The M.T.A. is on a mission to organize and support those who will build the future of the Metaverse. The project is actively growing and will soon unveil its own creative universe, featuring layered storylines, community events and challenges, partnership activations, and more. In the coming year, the M.T.A will become the bridge between metaverses that pushes the space into a new, interconnected stratosphere. The project is powered by Kollectiff, a creative tech studio dedicated to launching moonshots in the metaverse and beyond.

About Kollectiff

Kollectiff is a creative tech studio leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to create engaging and innovative digital experiences, with a focus on utility and experiential design. They help IP owners and brands understand and unlock the full potential of NFTs, from concept ideation to the creative and technical execution/process. Their advisors include Sebastien Borget (COO, Sandbox) and Rodolfo Echeverria (former Global Head of Creative at The Coca-Cola Company).

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the world’s first fully decentralized, Ethereum blockchain-based virtual world, built, governed, and owned by its users. It’s a truly unique ecosystem with its own decentralized autonomous organization, currency, marketplace, and system of property – and it’s growing fast! New creations are added daily by creators who use proprietary developer tools to make games, puzzles, scenes, artworks – whatever their imaginations allow. Via their personal avatars, users attend live music events, conferences, exhibitions, dance parties, and other experiences every day of the year. What began as a proof-of-concept for assigning ownership of digital real estate to users of a blockchain is now an immersive, ever-expanding, and richly detailed metaverse, where anything is possible. Check it out at: http://play.decentraland.org/

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including The Walking Dead, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, Shaun the Sheep, and Binance. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter , Medium and Discord .

Media Contacts