The PORT Network is breaking ground with a recent announcement, becoming the first decentralized P2P application to leverage the blockchain to unite Cloud and Volunteer computing.

The network will increase the value of unused computation power; it will allow that power from both individuals and businesses to be sold for the PORT Network’s native token, PORT. Both private and corporate companies can purchase unused power to increase their respective bandwidth and computing power. This will empower users to engage in sustainable resource sharing while allowing enterprises to focus on their bottom line. The PORT Network is accessible to

It comes at a time when the computational power demand is arguably at the highest it’s ever been, with exponential growth underway. Bandwidth demands continue to increase across fields including IoT, pharma, AI, 3D image processing, deep learning, and more; additionally, these industries require bandwidth in a cost-efficient and non-restrictive way.

Scientific and tech-driven fields often have high demands of computing power to perform high-speed, intricate calculations; the PORT Network allows them to do so at a fraction of the time it would take to do so with in-house computers.

The PORT Network Advantage

Beyond being the first network to bring together Cloud and Volunteer computing, the PORT Network also has other major advantages. The network is available so that anyone with idle CPU power and/or storage can earn PORT tokens. It’s also an environmentally-friendly approach, as it maximizes value from pre-existing computing power – rather than generating new, unnecessary power to complete the same tasks. The network also provides a substantially more cost-friendly approach relative to existing cloud services.

The PORT Network is also particularly forward-thinking and consumer-friendly. Wallet integration supports most common wallets, and the platform’s ICO presale is especially unique, including a 50-phase sales system that increases price at each phase by $0.01 USD. The network can be utilized anytime, anywhere, and the PORT team looks to bring transparent costs for each project.

The PORT Network: Looking Forward

Going into Q3, the platform’s native PORT Token Sale will launch, setting up PORT to be available for purchase within the platform later. Closing out the year, the PORT Network will engage in a software launch, and allow the PORT token to be listed on DEXs and CEXs so that token holders can trade PORT on exchanges. As the PORT Network looks towards early next year, there are plans to execute TV advertising campaigns along with continued online marketing once the Token Sale is completed. 50MM of the total 100MM PORT tokens have been made available to be sold in stage-based deployment during the ongoing Token Sale. The PORT Network has a hard cap of $22.5MM USD, and the token sale will conclude at the end of 2021.

Image by Lalmch from Pixabay