Your Bitcoin has increased 10,000%, now what?

Is it time to diversify your assets and bypass capital gains tax?

Developed to allow an individual to exchange their Bitcoin or Ethereum to U.S. dollars while bypassing capital gains tax, providing tax-free growth for investments held within the Trust and receiving an income tax deduction, The Salvation Army’s Crypto Coin Trust (CCT) [a.k.a. Charitable Remainder Trust) has helped thousands of people exchange highly appreciated assets like stocks and real estate into liquid assets that produce a secure income stream while minimizing taxation.

How does this work? Your bitcoin is exchanged for US dollars that then funds the CCT. Because the Trust is a tax-exempt entity, no capital gains tax is paid by U.S. citizens during the exchange. The CCT then provides income to you, family, or friends, for life.

This is a great tool for supplementing income in retirement, or just diversifying your portfolio. After your lifetime, the remainder value is transferred to The Salvation Army to help those in need in your community.

CRYPTO COIN TRUST (CCT) EXCHANGE COMPARISON Person age 45

with 5% Payout on CCT Bitcoin Exchanged for US Dollars Bitcoin Exchanged for US Dollars via CCT Cost Basis $10,000 $10,000 Fair Market Value $100,000 $100,000 Long Term Capital Gain $90,000 $90,000 Capital Gain Tax @ 25% Fed & State $22,500 $0 NET US DOLLARS $77,500 $100,000 Initial Secure Annual Payout for Life in $USD $775* $5,000 Projected Annual Payout at Maturity Uncertain $10,300 Charitable Tax Deduction $0 $22,000 Remainder Impacting Your Community $0 $210,000 TOTAL INCOME OVER LIFETIME $135,000 $325,000 *1% CD Annual Earnings

2% conversion fee and other costs may apply

The Salvation Army, is an international organization that began in 1865, providing services and support to those in need across the world. In 2021, The Salvation Army provided meals, housing, disaster assistance, job training, day care, and addiction programs to over 30,000,000 Americans. See 2021 Annual Report. You can impact others while you and your family leverage your assets using the CCT!

Contact Jeff Hesseltine at (800) 298-6532 or [email protected] for your free booklet

