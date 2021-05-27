DeFi Summit, the largest conference dedicated to decentralized finance is almost here and due to take place from June 14th to 18th 2021. Set to be the biggest event in DeFi this year, the virtual summit is free to attend and features five days jam-packed with speakers, panel sessions, fireside chats, and even a demo day for up and coming projects across different ecosystems.

The pandemic-induced shift to digital has seen many of the biggest events in the blockchain conference calendar go virtual, and DeFi Summit is no different. DeFi Summit will comprise five days of in-depth discussions and talks focusing on a wide range of topics such as DEXs, lending, DAOs, NFTs, and many more, ensuring the conference appeals to all DeFi users, from casual traders to more professional investors. DeFi Summit has also secured a huge lineup of expert speakers from the DeFi and broader blockchain space, including Coinbase’s Principal Blockchain Security Engineer Peter Kacherginsky, Chainlink’s Head of Integration Johann Eid, Acala co-founder Bette Chen, and Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal. There will also be some well-known names from the crypto influencer space, including BitBoy, DataDash, Cryptonauts, and Boxmining.

A Packed Agenda

The event will kick off on Monday, June 14, with a day dedicated to NFTs, the role they play in DeFi, and how they can help shape the future of the space. To hone in on a particularly compelling NFT use case, there will be an expert lineup of speakers at the convergence of NFTs and music. Eric Mendelson, CEO of Answerman Management, Cre8tor.app (formerly RecordGram), Tune Token, as well as advisor to Bondly.Finance, who will be giving a keynote speech. Panel speakers include top 40 DJ act VINAI, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou, Barnaby Anderson, co-founder of BAND Royalty, and Vasja Veber, co-founder of Viberate.

The following two days are devoted to pure DeFi topics, while Thursday, June 17, is all about DeFi demos from projects under ecosystems including Ethereum, Polygon, Polkadot, Kusama and Cosmos. Friday, June 18, will be the wrap-up, with a not-to-be-missed virtual afterparty taking place in the Decentraland digital metaverse.

DeFi Summit was founded by Justin Wu and Michael Huynh, both of whom have a long history working with projects in the blockchain and crypto space. Wu previously organized Seattle’s first dedicated blockchain conference. However, DeFi Summit is a passion project for both of them, created “in order to bring together the Decentralized Finance communities and produce a lasting impact on the industry.”

Anyone interested in attending DeFi Summit can register for free on the event webpage, and become eligible to participate in exclusive NFT drops for participants. DeFi Summit is also still open for potential sponsors and speakers, who can find out more via the web page.