In the crypto space, whoever gets in early wins big. In order to help potential investors keep an eye on promising crypto investments, some crypto aggregators list projects when they garner a significant amount of traction. It is difficult to identify projects when they are still at the early stage and missing out on some of these projects could mean missing out on huge potential returns.

Certain crypto platforms help investors discover early-stage crypto projects before they enter into the mainstream. These crypto platforms are known as crypto launchpads. You can see these launchpads as Angelist crypto. In recent months, the crypto launchpads have been gaining much publicity. You can use them to identify early-stage promising crypto projects and participate in their presale rounds. They are also designed with certain vetting processes to help filter out scams and rug-pulls. Here are the 5 best launchpads in the crypto space:

Top 5 Crypto Launchpads

1. The Qube Launchpad

The Qube LaunchPad is a fundraising platform designed for decentralized applications (dApps). Users can utilize its internal features to conduct initial DEX offerings (IDO) for their projects. Crypto enthusiasts and investors can also find promising investment projects and be part of the early birds in such projects. The shortage of quality crypto launchpads has made it very difficult for early investors to get in whitelists. In its bid to solve this problem, the Qube launchpad offers simplified entry and fair selection solutions. The team also plans to deploy on several blockchains Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, Avalanche and others.

They are also planning to have their token sale, with guaranteed allocation as a bonus in those projects that will be on the launchpad.

2. The Red Kite Launchpad

The Red Kite launchpad is a highly promising entrant to the crypto launchpad space. They launch handpicked crypto-based projects and enable investors to participate in the transparent and guaranteed token sale process. One of the major reasons why promising crypto projects fail to raise enough capital or funding is due to poor marketing & fear of scams by investors. Its partnership with influencers and other marketing partners aims to help projects get to the right investor. On the part of the investors, the Red Kite launchpad is handpicked, and all projects go through a rigorous vetting process to eliminate scams.

3. TrustSwap Launchpad

With its solutions to the issues of subscriptions, split payments, and cross-chain token swaps, TrustSwap is lauded as a disruptor of the DeFi space. The TrustSwap launchpad is a full-service launchpad designed for promising and emerging crypto projects in the crypto space. The team has created a committed community within its ecosystem. TrustSwap launchpad allows potential investors to stake a minimum of 4,000 SWAP tokens in order to have early access to the whitelist of these promising crypto projects. SWAP is the native token that powers the TrustSwap ecosystem. With its SmartLaunch toolkit, the platform plans to prevent immediate sell-offs and rug-pulls once the token is launched.

4. Polkastarter Launchpad

Polkastarter is a relatively new decentralized exchange that is built on the Polkadot blockchain protocol for token pools and auctions. The Polkastarter launchpad is a decentralized crowd-funding launchpad to help early-stage crypto projects to raise funds, build a strong community of users, and increase their outreach. It is designed with multiple familiar auction systems like sealed-bid auctions, dutch auctions, as well as dynamic and fixed ratio swaps.

Other launchpad features include a password-protected private pool, whitelisting, smart contract token swaps, and price notifications. All these features combine to make the Polkastarter launchpad stand out as a unique project.

5. Unicrypt Launchpad

Unicrypt is a budding blockchain-based platform aiming to create the best environment for liquidity providers. The team is currently working on launching their launchpad that would help upcoming crypto projects raise capital and aid investors in identifying great projects that is yet to go mainstream. Before any project can list on the Unicript launchpad, the project will first launch its token and set a soft and hard cap.

The first round of the presale will be exclusively available for the Uniscript native token (UNCX/UNCK) holders. On the other hand, the second round will be all-inclusive for anyone and everyone. However, the team behind the project can specify a whitelisted address list.

Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay