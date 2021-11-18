DFBTC aims at resolving the problem of BTC across-chain, decentralized and distributed anchoring hosting. What officials did early on was to enable Ethereum cross-chain network and issue a standard digital asset of ERC 20, then adopt a dual revenue approach and transfer the high quality of BTC to the Ethereum and other chains.

DFBTC anchors the BTC at a rate of 1:10000. Adding BTC cross-chain application through DFBTC，users can choose their own DFBTC to carry out borrowing, digging, swapping and other financial activities.

Brief Introduction of DFBTC DAPP Underlying Protocol

Dapp will provide users with several function services, such as BTC cross-chain, mortgage lending, pools digging, Swapping and so on.

DFBTC Casting

DFBTC anchors the BTC at a rate of 1:10000. BTC is completely kept by the node. However, the keeping service of the node is only provided in the required network when users has pledged more than 150% of their assets.

Manufacturing Process

DFBTC release

DFBTC holders have the right to choose releasing DFBTC in order to obtain BTC, and then the node will transfer BTC to DFBTC holders.

Apply for guarantee node

The users who want to apply for guarantee node need to hold 10000 pieces of Aom to participate. For Guarantor node, any quality ERC20 assets can be used as backed-assets. Platform V1 version opens ETH , USDT, USDC, DAI four kinds of assets as backed-assets. 150% of backed-assets can custody 100% of BTC assets.

Node Returns

There are three kinds of node returns

1. The safekeeping fee, casting and release charge generated by the node.

2. Fixed income

3. The interest generated by providing required users with lending node assets as lending.

BTC Storage and Release

Node should return BTC to DFBTC holders within the prescribed time after receiving the release order.

Staking

By pledging DFBTC can obtain AOM and DFBTC

AOM Earnings

AOM is obtained according to the POS hashrate (see Staking POS algorithm for details)

DFBTC Earnings

The DFBTC pledged will be put into the lending pool for account, then users can enjoy the lending interest rate. (see lending algorithm for details)

Lending

DFBTC lending is a perfect multi-purpose lending agreement in which any quality assets are ready to deposit and loan. (to be opened)

Swap (to be opened)

Pools LP mining

DFBTC Dapp POOLS LP is now open for digging.

There are three kinds of mineral pools: USDT/AOM APY yields as high as 1200%, AOM APY yields 100%, USDT APY yields 400%. Users who provide liquidity will obtain AOM.

The name of mining pools: USDT-AOM AOM USDT

The benefit of each mining pool: AOM

The above mining pools income distribution rules are as follows:

40% of digging earnings may be harvested at any time. (Harvesting method refers to the form “The harvesting revenue method” below)

The remaining parts will be unlocked after the specified date.

Allocation proportion of the first mining pools

About DFBTC

DFBTC aims at resolving the problem of BTC across-chain, decentralized and distributed anchoring hosting.What officials did early on was to enable Ethereum cross-chain network and issue a standard digital asset of ERC 20, then adopt a dual revenue approach and transfer the high quality of BTC to the Ethereum and other chain.

Contact DFBTC Network

Website：https://www.dfbtc.org/

Dapp:https://app.dfbtc.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DFBTC

Telegram: https://t.me/DFBTC_Commmunity

Medium: https://dfbtc.medium.com/