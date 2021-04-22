The Mechanics of the Future team who stands behind the cross-chain Insider Protocol project is going to make its own DEX SWAP SERVICE. Details about the launch date of the swap service will be announced in the coming weeks. We will keep our readers updated and publish more information on our Bitcoinist media.

For now, the Insider Protocol project has its own bitcoin trading bot based on an HFT algorithm and a vast ecosystem consist of DEFI, DEX, Atomic Swaps, MimbleWimble protocol, Smart Contracts, Validation, Merchant Platform, DAO, Escrow, Governance, etc. will be based on cross-chain without sharding and layer 2 solutions.

The project’s main module and the well-known HFT trading bot is a large set of complex algorithms and trading patterns for various market situations. Each situation or pattern can be divided into several more situations, which give a large number of possible scenarios.

But any AI-based trading bot can’t succeed in a constantly changing market, due to countermeasures made by stock exchanges and crypto exchanges. The first reason is some parts of the HFT method are still illegal, and to get around these prohibitions, there have to constantly improve, modify the algorithms and the team has been successfully dealing with it so far.

The DEFI sector will also be taken by the team in a month or more with the Callisto project with the upcoming launch of the swap with the starting liquidity amount of 10M USD.

In the recent article on Bloomberg, The Mechanics of the Future team revealed that they are also working on transaction time and fee decrease, support of the third-party developers, and the main announcement was about going to Binance Launchpad.

Also, their cross-chain project will work with the next networks: Binance, Polkadot, Cosmos, Ethereum, etc.

