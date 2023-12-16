The majority of the biggest cryptocurrencies have recently experienced strong momentum, but investors in cryptocurrencies are still waiting for more regulatory changes.

Crypto bulls think the erratic market is headed for new highs and are hopeful that more institutional investors will start embracing cryptocurrencies as a result of clearer regulations.

We have selected these cryptos below that we believe have what it takes to face the challenges of the market and tally significant price gains before December 25.

Top 5 Cryptos Seen Climbing Before Christmas

AVAX

Out of the top 10 projects, Avalanche (AVAX) is the cryptocurrency with the best performance right now. The token has increased by more than 116% over the past month, over 82% over the last 14 days, and over 50% over the weekly charts.

AVAX’s price has increased by approximately 270% since January 2023, surpassing Bitcin’s (BTC) about 150% gain within the same period.

Perhaps influencing AVAX’s December performance were JPMorgan and Citi’s real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities with the Avalanche Foundation.

Ethereum Rising

ETH

Ethereum is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency that is popular among developers due to its potential uses, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and so-called smart contracts, which run automatically when certain conditions are satisfied.

Ethereum has grown astronomically as well. Its price increased 20,054% from April 2016 to December 2023, from roughly $11 to over $2,000 in value.

With a market capitalization of $270 billion, a 24-hour trading volume of $13.81 billion, and a 17% market dominance, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,253.

As of today, the market cap of cryptocurrencies stood at $1.56 trillion. Chart: TradingView.com

XRP Unfazed By Challenges

XRP

XRP is a cryptocurrency used on the Ripple network to enable the exchange of various currencies, including fiat currencies and other prominent cryptocurrencies. Ripple is a digital technology and payment processing firm founded by some of the same individuals.

The price of XRP was $0.006 at the start of 2017. Its price increased by more than 10,000% to $0.62 as of December 12, 2023.

The $2,408 level was the highest price of ETH since the previous cycle low. According to Coincodex, the sentiment around Ethereum price prediction is currently positive, and the Fear & Greed Index is currently reading 67 (Greed).

Solana Surges Amid DeFi Growth

SOL

Recovering significantly, Solana (SOL) has seen a rise in DeFi and NFT activities within its ecosystem. Because of its expanding involvement with its SPL tokens and partnerships with key exchanges like Coinbase and BNB, Solana’s price has recently surged.

On November 6, 2021, Solana reached its greatest price of $ 259.52, its all-time high. On May 11, 2020, Solana recorded its lowest price of $ 0.503701.

At $74.00, Solana has a market capitalization of $31 billion, a 24-hour trading volume of around $5 billion, and a market dominance of 1.95%.

Bitcoin Still Reigns Supreme

BTC

Almost 14 years after its inception, Bitcoin remains the world’s most valued and well-liked cryptocurrency.

The volatility of the price of bitcoin has increased as interest rates have remained unchanged by the Federal Reserve. But the expectation of further rate reduction has spurred bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin leading the pack in terms of gains.

A surge in buying pressure would cause the price of bitcoin to move higher, maybe surpassing the range high of $44,700 and reaching $45,000, which is 6% above its present levels. In a very bullish scenario, Bitcoin can reach the psychological $48,000 mark. A move like that would represent a 12% increase over the existing level.

As the holiday season approaches, the rationale behind selecting these cryptocurrencies as preferred assets reflects a diverse and informed investment strategy poised to navigate the evolving dynamics of the crypto market.

Featured image from Shutterstock