Bitcoin This Bitcoin Metric Shows Just How Far Away The Top Could Be

Bitcoin price is still more than 10% away from the highs set last month, and bulls have been struggling to regain the powerful momentum they had on the way up. However, while price action is feigning signs of being exhausted, blockchain data shows that growth in actual Bitcoin adoption is still on a steady, parabolic incline and is nowhere close to peak levels historically.

According to a top cryptocurrency market researcher, this suggests the current uptrend has nowhere near concluded, and a new record in a key metric will be reached before it is all said and done.

Blockchain Data Shows When Retail Arrived, User Adoption In Action

As Bitcoin price action soars, the cryptocurrency making headlines and becoming the subject of water cooler talk and online chatter once again, has also lured new users to the technology en masse.

Technically, Bitcoin’s current uptrend has been the most powerful in its history, but fundamentally, as healthy as things are, it hasn’t reached the user growth rates seen at the last major peak.

On-chain data shows user growth hasn't peaked yet, compared to last cycle | Source: glassnode

According to data shared from glassnode by crypto analyst and Bitcoin researcher Willy Woo, the 365-day net growth moving average of Bitcoin “entities” or users, hasn’t reached the same highs as 2017.

Until user adoption catches up with the former peak set back then, Woo says the top is still a far ways off.

Bitcoin Adoption Rate Suggests Trend Is “Just Warming Up”

Woo not only expects the current cycle to reach that previous growth rate, but exceed it. Which is why he claims the current “bull market is just warming up.”

Retail, as Woo points out as arriving in January, suggests the second-phase of the crypto market uptrend has begun according to Dow Theory. The public participation phase can last for some time, but eventually things get over extended and correct.

How far does the leading cryptocurrency go from here? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Before that happens, however, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap is expected to reach prices of $100,000 or more per coin. If price discovery has already taken each coin to a price of more than $50,000 each and the trend is just “warming up” as Woo claims, how far do things actually go?

No one knows for sure, but Woo’s user adoption metric could be a key tool in timing when to exit any positions in the cryptocurrency, or to consider the trend as changed and to start turning strategies toward shorting bounces instead of buying the dip.

