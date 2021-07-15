Building a digital marketing strategy can be a daunting task in this day and age. There are many options to choose from, yet every brand and company is unique. Using artificial intelligence, as Ojamu does, may be the next frontier.

Transforming Digital Marketing

There is a growing focus on digital marketing strategies to suit the needs of brands and companies today. It does not replace physical marketing by any means, but one cannot overlook the digital aspect these days. Thanks to social media and other tools, it is now easier than ever to find brands online and interact with them like never before.

Rolling out such a digital plan requires a very different approach. Every brand has its own requirements and preferences, thus no two strategies can be alike. It is essential to diversify one’s approach as much as possible to create something memorable. MarTech, or Marketing Technology, is an exciting industry in this regard.

Using innovative technologies to enhance the appeal of MarTech is crucial. For example, Ojamu, a blockchain-based service provider, leverages artificial intelligence to enhance its MarTech approach. Moreover, the company sees potential in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to help businesses and brands grow their online exposure.

How It All Comes Together

Combining blockchain, Ai, and NFTs is not straightforward. Ojamu embraces artificial intelligence to tap into millions of data points and provide brands with the information they need. Its blockchain-based automated solutions help turn this information into a viable digital marketing strategy. Under the hood, the team uses a Neural predictive Engine to provide the necessary infrastructure for its customer offerings.

As a cross-chain solution capable of spanning multiple leading blockchains, the use of proprietary AI tools helps predict effective digital marketing solutions. Moreover, to access the services and products offered by Ojamu, customers need to use NFTs, creating immediate value for non-fungible tokens within this ecosystem. An unusual approach, although one that can highlight the potential of NFT technology.

The Neural Predictive Engine, based on AI, analyzes all of the data gathered by Ojamu and uses prediction algorithms to build a custom digital marketing strategy. As a result, Ojamu provides the highest probability-based solution presented in a convenient roadmap format any company or brand can follow and check off goals accordingly. Furthermore, as an automated platform, the team is confident they can vastly increase the probability of success for any industry vertical.

The use of blockchain makes this Intelligent Platform capable of sifting through hundreds of millions of unique data points. All data is fed into the proprietary algorithms based on Ai and machine learning. Such an approach is vastly superior to human execution, which is often slower, less accurate, and far more expensive. Having more data points will allow for building better marketing strategies that have a higher chance of success.

Closing Thoughts

It is commendable to see companies explore new opportunities in the MarTech industry. The use of blockchain technology for automation and combination with artificial intelligence can unlock many potential use cases. Putting this technology to use for digital marketing can help brands and companies tap into new global markets that would otherwise remain inaccessible when using other methods.

Moreover, it is essential to focus on security in this industry. For Ojamu, that aspect is tackled by focusing intensely on decentralized storage platforms to fragment user files and distribute them across multiple networks. Removing any central point of failure or database-oriented approach from the equation is paramount.