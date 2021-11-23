November 23, 2021– Ticket Squeeze becomes the first business in the United States and Canada to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin as payment for over 10,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports tickets.

Ticket Squeeze is a credible ticket marketplace that offers customers access to over 10,000 live events. Customers can now pay in cryptocurrencies to see their favorite popstar or watch their favorite team play. The Ticket Squeeze platform intends to integrate cryptocurrency payments into popular live events. The platform’s user-friendly interface has aided in the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies as a payment method for live event tickets.

Through its novel gift card model, the ticketing marketplace has positioned itself as a platform that will promote the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. Customers can use cryptocurrencies to purchase gift cards, which they can then exchange for tickets to any live event of their choice. The ticketing platform is taking it one step at a time to comply with cryptocurrency payment regulations and policies. As a result, ticket Squeeze expects that its gift card model can encourage cryptocurrency usage.

“We are passionate about the mass adoption of cryptocurrency and hope to promote the growth of digital currencies as a payment method by allowing users to get tickets to over 10000 live events with cryptocurrencies,” said Matthew Smith, COO of Ticket Squeeze. As part of the platform’s vision, Ticket Squeeze intends to proceed to full cryptocurrency payments in the near future.

Ticket Squeeze has evolved and positioned itself as one of the leading ticket inventory platforms with its novel gift card model, which allows the company to repay clients automatically when there is any reason for live event cancellation or postponement. As the first ticketing platform to accept cryptocurrencies for live events, Ticket Squeeze appears to have distinguished itself from the competition, intending to create a future in which cryptocurrency as a payment option becomes the norm.