There hasn’t been much for investors to look forward to in the crypto market in 2023, let alone when it comes to presale – with some very notable exceptions. Certain presales have been stirring the market with their offerings.

The most exciting of these is IMPT, a project that has managed to attract the attention of both those inside and outside the market with its platform. The decentralized carbon credits platform is about to see its presale end, after having experienced a tremendously successful run throughout.

The project is all set for its exchange listing on December 14 after the presale completes, which is happening today. Learn more about this token and why it has attracted so much attention in the crypto community.

The Crypto Winter’s Biggest Presale Comes to an End

IMPT’s reveal took the crypto community by storm when it arrived, piquing the interest of investors with its environmentally-focused platform. The project has garnered so much interest that it even managed to raise $1 million in just 24 hours – despite the presale taking during the crypto winter. The project has managed to raise about $18 million so far.

The presale is ending today, leaving those interested with just hours to get the IMPT token at pre-sale prices. Tomorrow, December 12, pre-sale investors can claim their tokens, with an exchange listing to follow on December 14. IMPT has been confirmed for listing on Uniswap, Changelly Pro, and LBank, with more exchanges to follow later.

Today marks the end of arguably the most successful presale of 2022, with the crypto community clamoring for this unique project that is actually making an impact on the world. The specific features it is using to make an impact are effective and varied.

The contract info for IMPT.

IMPT is, in a nutshell, a decentralized carbon credits platform that utilizes NFTs, gamified features, and a shopping platform to encourage participants to tackle their carbon footprint. The stakeholders – brands, businesses, and individuals – can participate in all of these features.

The IMPT team wants to encourage these stakeholders to be socially responsible and the fundamental mechanism behind this mission is the carbon credit. Individuals and companies can buy, sell or retire carbon credits, which help them reduce their carbon footprint. 1 carbon credit is the equivalent of 1 ton of carbon output.

These carbon credits can be purchased with IMPT tokens and there are multiple ways in which this can be earned.

For example, brands can sell their products and services to users on the shopping platform. When users purchase from brands, they receive IMPT. After a certain threshold is reached, they can be converted into carbon credits on the IMPT marketplace. Brands can also budget a portion of their sales margin towards carbon credits as well.

When carbon credits are retired, the holder will receive a commemorative NFT, and these NFTs can also be sold. This allows this collection of NFTs which celebrate eco-friendly behavior to form a valuable collection of their own.

IMPT gamifies eco-friendly behavior through its social platform.

Another key feature is the social platform, which is a gamified system where users can keep track of their scores. The scores are dependent on users’ activity on the platform. For example, if they retire more carbon credits, it boosts their score. This allows them to compete with their friends and family to battle each other in their bid to be the most environmentally conscious. Brands can also participate in the social platform, which is a good way for them to showcase their efforts to be more eco-friendly.

High Hopes for IMPT in 2023

🚨 NEW MILESTONE ACHIEVED 🚨 🔥 $16.5 MILLION RAISED 🔥 🙏🏻 THANK YOU, #IMPT CREW! DON'T MISS OUT!

⏰ YOU DON'T HAVE MUCH TIME LEFT! 🗓 THE PRESALE ENDS ON THE 11TH OF DECEMBER! JOIN NOW ⬇️https://t.co/8KSvC4GHjF pic.twitter.com/Q7WuEXixtm — IMPT.io (@IMPT_token) December 9, 2022

Analysts see IMPT as having a strong 2023, with predictions going as high as 10x – and in some cases, even higher. These are bold predictions, but they are not unwarranted. The project is making excellent use of decentralized technology to tackle a problem that is among the most pressing issues humanity is facing. Governments, businesses, and individuals are taking practical steps toward fighting against climate change and IMPT is arriving at the perfect moment.

One more reason to look into the project is the fact that the bear market will not persist any longer. Historically, when bear markets have transformed into bull markets, investors have flooded in looking for new and exciting projects. IMPT fits that bill perfectly and the global interest in sustainability and green initiatives will appeal to investors even more.

Top that off with the fact that IMPT has already managed to secure deals with major and the potential is extremely strong. The brands that are on board include Samsung, Microsoft, River Island, Tripadvisor, Dyson, Macy’s, Dominos, and Lego. IMPT plans to bring 10,000 brands on board by the time it launches.

Remember, the presale for IMPT is ending today, so there are a few hours left for investors to get in on the project early. With all the buzz that it is forming, the potential for 2023 is going to be high, so it’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss. If you don’t get in on this final day, investors can find the tokens on exchanges after the listing on December 14. IMPT will be available on Uniswap, Changelly Pro, and Lbank initially, with other exchange listings planned after.

IMPT A Major Token to Watch in 2023

IMPT is lighting the crypto market up in this cold crypto winter. It’s proving itself to be the perfect project for the world that we live in and is successfully uniting big companies and individuals. The IMPT token is a simple and effective way for users to contribute to the fight against climate change from their homes, so it’s worth looking into this token quickly before the presale ends.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.