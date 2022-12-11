The New Year is almost here, and there is more to expect during this season. Will crypto pump, or will it continue its downward spiral? —No one can predict correctly how the market is going to perform. The laws of demand and supply still apply to the crypto market, and unknown forces continue to influence these laws.

Meanwhile, some cryptocurrencies have shown the potential to keep progressing. This article presents Rocketize Token (JATO), Shiba Inu, and Trust Wallet Token as the tokens to keep a close watch in the new year.

Why Rocketize Token?

Rocketize Token is a cryptocurrency set to thrive in the future. It is a meme cryptocurrency that could compete and succeed in a market dominated by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Rocketize Token was launched on the BNB Smart Chain because of the scalability packages it offers. This makes it a secure and fast project you can rely on. At the time of writing, Rocketize is in its infant stages and only has the presale as the only gateway to the project.

The actual case here is Rocketize’s roadmap and the potential features it could offer the crypto community.

Cross-chain liquidity pool. Rocketize Token will feature a cross-chain DEX pool to enable its users to trade cryptocurrencies fast and easily across any blockchain available. There will also be fees collected and shared for every transaction initiated on the DEX pool. The fees will be collected from traders and shared with holders of Rocketize Token (JATO). NFT marketplace. Rocketize NFT marketplace will be powered by Binance Coin and JATO (Rocketize Token). The NFT marketplace will feature many popular NFT projects and allows the crypto community members to launch and mint their unique NFT projects without hassles. Rocketize Token (JATO). JATO is essentially a huge aspect of Rocketize Token. It will be at the center of everything on Rocketize, from the liquidity pool to the NFT marketplace. It will be used to receive liquidity and pay for services on Rocketize, among other things.

Shiba Inu, The Second-Best Meme Coin

Rocketize Token may be awesome, but Shiba Inu could be offering some of the best DeFi services yet. Since 2022, Shiba Inu has maintained a deflationary approach to keeping its utility meme token (SHIB) afloat in the market.

Many whales are already betting on Shiba Inu’s market. Shiba Inu could prove a super-strong force against meme token leader Dogecoin in the next bull run.

Trust Wallet Token, The Silent Achiever Token

Trust Wallet is a top crypto wallet with over 500 million downloads on Play Store alone. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance a few years ago and has, since then, offered one of the most secure wallet services in the industry.

Trust Wallet launched a utility token, TWT, in the later years. This token progressed from the ashes to become a top 50 cryptocurrency based on market capitalization.

Since Trust Wallet launched its browser extension, TWT has been bullish, which could progress into the new year.

Here’s more about Rocketize Token:

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.