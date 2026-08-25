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The TON Foundation has confirmed that its legacy bridge will be permanently decommissioned on September 1, setting a deadline for users holding wrapped TON and related bridge assets to move back to native forms.

The shutdown affects bridge-v3.ton.org, according to TON materials. Users holding Wrapped TON as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum or BNB Chain, or j-tokens such as jUSDT on TON, need to bridge assets back before the deadline to avoid losing access.

This is a planned infrastructure transition.

It should not be described as an exploit, emergency shutdown, or security failure unless official sources say otherwise.

TL;DR

TON’s legacy bridge will be decommissioned on September 1.

Wrapped TON and j-token users need to bridge assets back before the deadline.

The shutdown is planned and should not be framed as a hack.

Why Bridge Shutdowns Matter

Bridges are one of the most sensitive pieces of crypto infrastructure.

They connect assets across chains, but they also create operational risk. If a bridge is deprecated or shut down, users need clear instructions and enough time to move funds.

A missed deadline can be costly.

Tokens that depend on a bridge may become hard to redeem or move if users do not act before decommissioning. That is why bridge shutdown notices matter even when nothing has been hacked.

They are practical user-risk events.

Wrapped Assets Need Special Attention

Wrapped TON on Ethereum or BNB Chain is not the same as native TON.

A wrapped token usually depends on bridge infrastructure that locks or accounts for the native asset while issuing a representation on another chain. If that bridge is being retired, users need to unwind the wrapped position through the proper route.

The same logic applies to j-tokens on TON.

Users should follow official instructions, use the correct bridge interface, and avoid unofficial links or phishing attempts. Bridge transition periods often attract scammers because users are already expecting to move assets.

Planned Does Not Mean Unimportant

A planned shutdown can still create risk.

The risk is not necessarily technical failure. It is user coordination. Some holders may not see the announcement. Some may wait too long. Some may use the wrong interface. Some may misunderstand which assets are affected.

That is why the September 1 deadline is important.

TON’s ecosystem needs users to act before the legacy infrastructure is retired.

Why Networks Retire Bridges

Protocols may shut down old bridges for many reasons.

A bridge may be replaced by newer infrastructure, become expensive to maintain, no longer fit the ecosystem roadmap, or carry legacy risk the foundation no longer wants to support. Retiring old infrastructure can be healthy if the process is communicated clearly.

The key is migration.

Users need enough time and simple instructions to move assets safely.

What Comes Next

The next milestone is the September 1 deadline.

Until then, wrapped TON and j-token holders should confirm whether they are affected and use official TON channels to bridge assets back. After the deadline, access may become limited or impossible through the legacy route.

For TON, the shutdown is part of infrastructure cleanup.

For users, it is a deadline that should not be ignored.

This article is based on TON Foundation materials regarding the legacy bridge decommissioning.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.