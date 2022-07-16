Two kinds of people buy cryptocurrencies. Those that plan to sell it for a profit in short order and those that are buying it to fund their retirement. If you’re in the second group you probably already know that you can’t beat simple dollar cost averaging for maximizing returns. However, if you’re going to sock away a portion of your paycheck in crypto every month, make sure that you’re investing in a project that has the potential for mass adoption and that will be around for a long time to come. Here are three cryptocurrencies that analysts like for the value they provide and their potential to appeal to billions of users — directly or indirectly.

Stax (STX)

Stacks is a layer two blockchain that facilitates smart contracts using Bitcoin. With Stacks, developers can build DeFi applications, DAOs, and dapps, mint NFTs all using Bitcoin as the currency. Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks network. It’s used mainly to pay transaction fees. STX can also be locked in contracts to earn passive income in BTC. Considering BTC is the leading cryptocurrency with global mass adoption underway, STX has some serious potential. All it will take is for a developer or two to create a platform worthy of mass adoption for this token to fund your retirement. STX is down 80% this year making this the ideal time to get on board.

StepN (GMT)

StepN is a fitness app. It uses your mobile device to track the distance covered during exercise. Then it rewards users with the GMT token. If you’re a fitness buff, this is one token that you can earn just for doing something that you’re doing already — working out. Users have the potential to earn some serious fun money. They can also stake their tokens for passive income. Not only does StepN tap into a preexisting fitness market worth trillions of dollars, but it also makes getting into crypto fun and simple. Like STX, GMT is down 80% off its previous highs giving investors a sweet entry point.

Gnox Token (GNOX)

Gnox Token offers everyday crypto investors the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide swath of the crypto market while also earning passive income. Gnox calls it “yield farming as a service.” All investors have to do is buy and hold the token and watch their stack grow.

Everyone who buys/sells GNOX tokens contributes a portion to the Gnox treasury which is used to invest in cryptocurrencies which are then used to earn passive income on a variety of DeFi platforms. Diversification such as this can be very difficult for the average crypto investor. But GNOX makes it simple. Just buy and hold the token.

The Gnox platform officially launches in August. The fact that the platform is appealing to a mass audience, and that it’s launching near the end of a bear market gives it a high potential for serious gains. With no previous psychological resistance levels holding back price, GNOX could easily outperform many of the most popular altcoins.

You can get in on the presale on the Gnox.io website. While you’re there, check out their whitepaper to learn more about this innovative crypto investment opportunity and some of the extra benefits available to early adopters.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.