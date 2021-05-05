World-leading crypto spot and derivatives crypto trading platform OKEx has once again expanded its vast and growing list of top crypto assets to now include the native crypto asset to the Chia Network – XCH.

Here’s everything you need to know about XCH and how the introduction of XCH spot trading will provide the crypto community with exposure to even more exciting new assets long before the competition.

XCH Trading And Deposits Go Live On OKEX, Win Big With Celebration Giveaway

Starting as of May 3rd, 2021, XCH deposits went live on the global trading platform OKEx. OKEx offers a wide variety of derivatives contracts on top cryptocurrencies, as well as spot trading. XCH specifically began spot trading the same day, launching as both XCH/USDT and XCH/BTC trading pairs.

The two trading pairs offer the deepest liquidity to traders across the crypto market on XCH spot trading. To celebrate the listing of XCH on OKEx, the platform is running an exciting giveaway where a grand total of $100,000 and 5000 TiB will be awarded to participants who deposit or trade XCH on OKEx during the promotional period.

The promotional phase runs from May 3rd, when deposits and spot trading first went live, through May 11th, so be sure to make any deposits soon to take advantage.

Why The Chia Network Native Asset Was The Right Choice For OKEx

The Chia Network is a next-generation blockchain and smart contract platform created by the inventor of BitTorrent, Bram Cohen. His latest project “implements the first new Nakamoto consensus algorithm since Bitcoin in 2008,” according to OKEx.

Proof of Space and Time replaces the energy-intensive “proof of work” mechanism that powers the Bitcoin protocol. At the center of the ecosystem is the XCH token, the native crypto asset to the Chia Network.

Considering the reputation Cohen has earned from previous projects, the concept around Chia Network is revolutionary. OKEx as a leader in the cryptocurrency space, seeks to list groundbreaking new projects ahead of the competition. The Chia Network and the native XCH token was the ideal fit for the ongoing OKEx listing strategy that’s been regularly introducing innovation across the market for years now.

For more information on XCH and for details on the OKEx listing, visit the company support page.