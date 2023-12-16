TLDR

Cardano (ADA) is leading a sharp market rally despite falling NFT activity.

Bitcoin (BTC) reached its highest point in 2023 on December 8.

NuggetRush (NUGX) has forced analysts to readjust their predictions after it grew by 30%.

Cardano (ADA) has continued its market climb despite the downturn in NFT activity. Bitcoin (BTC) also jumped to its 2023 high on December 11.

Yet, NuggetRush (NUGX) is what all investors are talking about. It features a mining adventure game packed with NFT and gold rewards. NUGX has increased by 30%. Yet, will it become a top ICO project? Let’s hear expert opinions.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Cardano Soars Despite Declining NFT Activity

NFT activity of several top altcoins in the crypto market has dropped significantly in the past few months. Yet, Cardano (ADA) has been on a sharp market rise, which has become more pronounced since November.

Cardano’s (ADA) increase comes amid the widespread bullishness of several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. It traded at $0.3075 on November 1. Four weeks later, Cardano’s ADA token had jumped by 29.3% to $0.3978 on December 2. By December 10, ADA had soared by 49.3% to $0.5942.

The decline in NFT activity has wiped billions of dollars off the NFT industry. Yet, analysts expect Cardano (ADA) to remain in the bullish zone because of other DeFi activities on the network. Cardano (ADA) has also partnered with major brands in the DeFi industry over the past few months. This has increased trading activity on Cardano (ADA). If this trend continues, ADA will rise by 17.4% to $0.6978.

NuggetRush: Ethereum Based Mining Adventure to Reward Players with Gold

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) offers a mining adventure where players explore new territories and solve complex challenges while competing for valuable rewards. It offers a unique blend of adventure, fantasy, and reward-earning potential. NuggetRush (NUGX) uses the best gaming technology to ensure a super-realistic and immersive experience.

NuggetRush (NUGX) has been specially designed to transport you into the life of a professional artisanal miner. You’ll experience a full range of mining adventures, including small tasks like digging shafts and big tasks like excavating mineral resources. Furthermore, players will get to sharpen their collaborative and competitive sides.

You can go on solo missions, picking up rewards, game funds, and mining efficiency boosts. Players can also opt for a collaborative experience, joining mining guilds and earning group rewards.

Joining mining groups is a good way for beginners to make quick progress. NuggetRush (NUGX) restores decision and data control to users. Furthermore, it supports deserving causes while aiming for a market capitalization of $100 million.

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) presale is one of the best new ICOs available right now. Over $84 million tokens have been sold. NUGX is now in stage 3 of its presale after generating a 30% ROI. Its round one price was $0.01 but has now grown to $0.013!

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Bitcoin Hits Yearly High in December

Bitcoin (BTC) recorded its best market performance of 2023 on December 8 as bullish sentiments dominated the crypto market. Following the increased demand for spot crypto ETFs, investors increased their digital asset holdings, leading to skyrocketing demand for Bitcoin. The increased trading activity pushed Bitcoin to high levels, compensating for the crypto winter of the first half of 2023.

BTC was trading at $34,502 on October 30. As general investor sentiment rose, BTC jumped by 12.1% to $38,688 on December 1. BTC then skyrocketed by 14.1% to $44,166 on December 8, reaching its 2023 high. Investor sentiment for BTC dropped slightly, and it fell by 6.6% to $41,243.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally could continue well into early 2024 if the SEC begins approvals of spot crypto ETFs. Furthermore, Ordinal NFT activity has increased significantly on Bitcoin. Since Bitcoin-based Ordinals’ was listed on Binance, its ORDI token has grown to a market capitalization of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect increased NFT activity in 2024 to boost demand for Bitcoin’s (BTC) network services. This could push BTC up by 26.9% to $52.345.

Visit NuggetRush Presale Website

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.