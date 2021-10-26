The eco-friendly project is back with more innovation for the DeFi landscape

TreeDefi is an environmentally focused Yield Farming project on the BSC, whose main goal is to plant trees around the world and offer efficient offset services for companies and individuals through the blockchain. Their newest update reflects that by allowing users to offset their transactions along with many other incentives, a feature that was never seen before in the Defi space.

Origins

TreeDefi is one of the first BSC projects to implement environmental activities into a DeFi protocol, and they’ve done that through various planting partners and private planting projects across the world. As time went by the team has seen the importance of the Carbon Credit market and how it could be implemented into their protocol to benefit their investors, increase their tree planting rate and innovate the whole carbon credit market, which is just bubbling and getting ready to expand right now. They strive to bring trackability and immutable data to the field, which is heavily missing at this moment in time.

Automated Market Maker

As the project evolved and gathered more features and goals for the future it only made sense for the team to develop their own Decentralized Exchange, where they could host the project’s liquidity and other projects that would be possible to launch through IDOs.

The TreeDefi AMM is also essential for their carbon dioxide offset features as users will be allowed to offset their transactions through TCO2 token burning, a BEP20 token emitted as a CO2 counterpart by NFTrees. Therefore the AMM is a large chapter in the project’s history and ambitions for the future, finalizing a large development milestone for TreeDefi.

Along with the Automated Market Maker, the project is starting to offer future developments of the yield farm system, bringing new utility, new features and interoperability with other relevant chains like Polygon or Fantom.

As some people in the crypto space say having your own AMM is the same as having your own house which means: your house, your rules. With such improvements on the Defi part, and escalating towards real world utility TreeDefi has what is necessary to compete with top tier AMMs on the Binance Smart Chain.

Future Developments and Planting Goals

TreeDefi is now working on the completion of their brand new User Interface that will give the project a much more personalized and modern look, differentiating it from any other similar protocols.

At the same time their Carbon Credit Platform is under development, which will allow users and companies to create offset certificates for their activities.

Their private planting projects are also increasing thanks to the help of various partners. One of the most recent ones being RMTerra, based in Portugal. Planting projects and collaborations with organizations will definitely be needed to expand the supply of TCO2 in their market and grow the project one tree at a time.

It’s looking like TreeDefi could be a DeFi contender that keeps surviving the test of time, with 7 months of activity under their belt, and countless innovations to come down the line. Mixing the Carbon Credit market with the power of the blockchain could prove as a strong move in the medium to long term so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out.