The world of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi protocols has been witnessing growth like never before for more than a year now. Available numbers relating to the crypto market capitalization, value locked in protocols, and the price of digital assets stand glorious testimony to this growth.

Between March 2020 and April 2021, the market capitalization of Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, has increased from nearly a hundred billion dollars to more than a trillion. The price of Bitcoin attained a phenomenal all-time high of $64,863.10 on April 14, 2021. Not only digital assets but growth in the cutting-edge technologies of blockchain and DeFi protocols have witnessed a phenomenal rise in their value as well. The total value locked in DeFi increased from $1.04 billion to nearly $87 billion, between June 2020 and May 2021.

Riding the Crypto Growth Bandwagon

Such phenomenal growth has prompted many noted banking institutions and investment management companies in the US to leverage the opportunities present in the world of crypto and digital assets.

For instance, BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the US, has decided to offer integrated services for digital assets. The leading investment management firm BlackRock has also been exploring investment opportunities in Bitcoin. Such interest towards digital assets, blockchain, and the paradigm of decentralized finance stand in stark opposition to the skepticism the mainstream financial market players had about crypto.

A survey conducted by institutions like JP Morgan also proves this inclination towards digital investment seen among family offices, private investment firms, and high net worth individuals alike. The poll conducted by JP Morgan, with findings published in early March 201, shows that 22% of its respondents believe that their respective organizations are likely to trade or invest in cryptocurrencies. What is even more promising is that the percentage share of interested investors is exactly double of poll respondents (11%) saying yes when asked if their respective organizations were already trading or investing in cryptocurrencies. What it implies is that the market of blockchain, crypto assets, and DeFi is going to experience a much bigger volume and liquidity than what it has experienced so far.

At this crucial juncture where explosive growth is imminent, there is also a word of caution for investors not experienced in the blockchain. For them, it remains a risk area. And, that is where firms like TRGC come into action.

TRGC Opening Up for Outside Investors: The Implications

TRGC was founded in 2018 as a digital asset fund that would back visionary teams and companies leveraging the innovations in blockchain, Web3, and DeFi. Operating in a closed capacity since the time it came into the market, TRGC has finally opened up for outside investors.

It will now help investors to get into early-stage, high-growth blockchain projects. TRGC’s core team, with managing partner Etienne vantKruys, head of research Yoon Kim, and strategy and operations partner Damian Williams, has the expertise and insight to read both the blockchain and traditional investment landscapes properly.

TRGC’s investment portfolio comprises many leading early-stage, high-quality projects in the DeFi world, such as PolkaDot, Kava, Akash, AVA token, Akash Network, Stafi, Reef, etc. Many projects among this portfolio have already crossed $1 billion in their token market capitalization. Polkadot, for instance, has moved past a valuation of $36 billion. The success story of Andreessen Horowitz-backed open-source platform Avalanche has also been phenomenal. As a validation of all these successful investments, TRGC has won accolades as one of the industry’s most influential digital asset funds in the prestigious “CoinTelegraph Blockchain Venture Capital Report”.

According to Etiënne vantKruys, the managing partner of TRGC, “an accelerated shift into the digital age” has brought blockchain “at the forefront of innovation.” With its backtested and research-driven investment process combined with fungible go-to-market strategies, TRGC is in the perfect position to help investors of all types choose Blockchain, DeFi, and Web3’s future bests.