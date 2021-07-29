Tron (TRX) has now broken a new transactions record. The team took to their official Twitter account to share this news with the world. Per the tweet, the number of daily transactions had reached 9,298,611 on July 28th. More transactions daily than have ever been carried out in a 24-hour period.

🎉The number of daily transactions on #TRON reached 9,298,611 on July 28th, setting a new record high!!! 💪#TRON ecosystem has developed rapidly and continues to make efforts to decentralize the web. #TRX #TronNetwork #JustinSun pic.twitter.com/bl8TQiI6Ap — TRON Foundation (@Tronfoundation) July 29, 2021

Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Nears $40K As Amazon News Breaks, Why This Could Just Be The Beginning Of The Rally

This shows how rapidly the Tron ecosystem is growing. The digital asset has seen increasing popularity following the last bull market. Despite this, the price of the coin has suffered recently. And there has so far been no indications for a change in the price. But with transactions reaching a record high, could this be the catalyst for an upward movement?

Daily New Accounts Hit All-Time High

Reports also show that the amount of daily new accounts on Tron (TRX) hit a new all-time high also. According to the tweet, the amount of daily new accounts reached 621,850.

This number brings the total Tron accounts to over 49 million. While a total of 2.2 billion total transactions have been carried out on the network so far.

📢According to @TRONSCAN_ORG, #TRON daily new accounts reached ATH of 621,850! 🔥This amazing growth shows that #TRON is the world’s fastest-growing public chain. With over 49M total accounts, 2.2B total transactions, #TRON is unstoppable! 🤗You can always keep faith in TRON! pic.twitter.com/l1t92dyyan — TRON Foundation (@Tronfoundation) July 29, 2021

This number indicates increasing interest in the Tron Foundation. And its native token is known as TRX. Although the price of TRX has not shown any upward movement since the news came out.

Tron Price Movements

Tron (TRX) price has so far not followed the general price movements in the crypto market. A good portion of the market has currently seen a price surge following the price of bitcoin going up. But so far, Tron has not responded positively to this.

Tron price down in 24 hours | Source: TRXUSD on TradingView.com

While Tron’s price saw an uptick following the close of the weekend, the price of the coin has mostly remained down following a dip. Tron’s (TRX) price is down over the last 24 hours. And the coin does not seem to be gaining steam to make a recovery.

Related Reading | Reddit Moons One Step Closer To Debuting On Ethereum Mainnet As Devs Launch New Scaling Network

The price has also not responded to the news. While the transactions chart shows increasing movements, Tron (TRX) price has remained mostly monotonous.

The lack of movement in the price continues to be a cause for concern for investors. Since all of the positive news has so far had no impact on Tron. Tron (TRX) is currently trading at $0.060638.

Featured image from NewsBeezer, chart from TradingView.com