Stay Ahead with the Latest Insights of Today’s Trump Crypto News

Check out our Live Trump Crypto Updates for October 16, 2025!

US President Donald Trump is probably the most pro-crypto president in the world.

To name a few crypto initiatives proposed under his admin: the GENIUS and CLARITY acts, the crypto 401k initiative, the national US Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump’s dream to make the US the ‘crypto capital of the world.’

It’s not an exaggeration to call Trump the Crypto President. His Truth Social posts make or break crypto markets, and he’s even launched his own meme coin ($TRUMP).

Best of all, much of the current market’s bullish momentum is due to Trump’s pro-crypto agenda. Bitcoin and top altcoins have peaked thanks to his administration.

If you’re looking for the latest updates on Trump’s crypto policies before the market prices them, you’ve come to the to right place.

We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider knowledge about Trump’s crypto moves. Keep refreshing to stay ahead of the pack!

Alt Season Coming as ETH/BTC Pair Nears Crucial Support Zone and Snorter Token Dominates Trump’s Crypto Sphere

October 16, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

The alt season may be near as the ETH/BTC pair is pushing to the critical 0.032–0.034 support zone.

However, analyst Benjamin Cowen believes that other factors need to come into play for that to happen. Ethereum reaching and holding $5K is one of them.

Bitcoin also needs to reach another ATH, while its dominance chart pumps consistently.

Another analyst, AG, half-heartedly agrees, mentioning that we may have already reached the necessary dominance position in June. He argues that a range of 62%-67% is enough to justify a strong alt season.

As Bitcoin consolidates and the market recovers after Friday’s crash, Snorter Token’s ($SNORT) $4.8M presale hints at an explosive Q4.

Bitcoin to Catch Up to Gold Says Analyst, as Bitcoin Hyper Goes Big in Trump’s Crypto Landscape

October 16, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

Bitcoin will likely catch up to gold ‘very soon,’ says chief investment officer at Lekker Capital Quinn Thompson.

The statement came during yesterday’s Digital Asset Summit in London, where Thompson also said that Bitcoin’s coming chart performance will resemble that from October 2023 and November 2024.

While the Bitcoin bull is getting ready to attack, Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $23.8M presale is already turning heads.

As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade, Hyper promises faster and cheaper on-chain transactions, for a more performant and scalable ecosystem.

Analysts Hint at a $10K Ethereum Despite the Crash, as PEPENODE Takes Over Trump’s Crypto World

October 16, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

Analysts hint at a $10K Ethereum this Q4, with Tom Lee going as high as $12K and $250K for Bitcoin.

The signs are already there, as 95% of the Ethereum currently in public treasuries got there during the last quarter, according to Bitwise.

This suggests widespread institutional adoption, which is understandable given that Ethereum is currently the leading ecosystem for active developers, according to the Ethereum Foundation.

With $ETH on the brink of a supercycle, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) shows a lot of promise for this Q4 as well.

PEPENODE is the first presale that allows you to create your own virtual coin mining facility with actual meme coin rewards post-launch.

Ethereum Supercycle Charging for Q4, as Pepenode Is a Community Favorite in Trump’s Crypto Climate

October 16, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Ethereum may be entering its Q4 supercycle, as 95% of all Ethereum buys occurred in the past Q3, according to Bitwise.

This rampant adoption cycle is the result of Ethereum becoming the top choice for active devs in 2025, as Ethereum Foundation data shows.

This is the main reason why names like Arthur Hayes and Tom Lee predict a $10K-$12K $ETH by the end of 2025.

Such a supercycle would also supercharge projects like PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), which is already in a $1.8M presale.

PEPENODE allows you to create your own virtual mining facility with rewards spanning from staking bonuses to actual meme drops once the project goes live.

Erebor Gains Bank Charter Status, Fueling Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper Within the Trump Crypto Ecosystem

October 16, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

Trump-backed Erebor, a crypto bank supported by names like Palmer Luckey, Peter Thiel, and Joe Lonsdale, became the first entity in the crypto space to receive a conditional federal bank charter.

Jonathan V. Gould stated in the official press release:

I am committed to a dynamic and diverse federal banking system, and our decision today is a first but important step in living up to that commitment. —Jonathan V. Gould, Official Press Release

The charter allows Erebor to offer a variety of services, including credit, deposit, treasury management, and payment services.

The stablecoin market stands to gain a lot from this recent development and so is Bitcoin and its coming Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER).

$DOGE Could Reach $0.5 During Trump’s Crypto-Driven Administration as Maxi Doge Rallies

October 16, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

$DOGE could reach $0.5 this coming Q4 as it’s now hovering around the $0.2 zone, still in recovery mode after last Friday’s market crash.

Part of $DOGE’s momentum comes from Elon Musk’s X interactions, where he recently agreed with an analyst who said that Dogecoin is based on energy, just like Bitcoin.

Trader Tardigrade tuned in as well to point at $DOGE’s bullish indicators, which may suggest a sustained rally by the end of Q4.

With Dogecoin on the verge of a bull run, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) shows equal growth potential.

As the official mascot of degen traders, Maxi Doge chases pumps 24/7, while high on Red Bull and raw Maxitren9000.

Eric Trump to Tokenize Real Estate, Bringing Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper Into Trump’s Crypto World

October 16, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Eric Trump declared in an interview with CoinDesk that he plans to kickstart the tokenization of its real estate portfolio.

In Eric Trump’s view, if he doesn’t do it, someone else would, because ‘the world is migrating to a system like that’.

The news could be just what the market needed to scare the bear away and stop Bitcoin’s fall below the $110K mark.

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $23.8M presale is also likely to gain a lot of attention this Q4, after already qualifying as one of the most successful presales of 2025.

As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 solution, Hyper promises a cheaper and more performant Bitcoin ecosystem, turning the network faster and more scalable for institutional investors.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/trump-crypto-news-live-today-october-16