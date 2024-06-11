Swan Bitcoin has been named the lead sponsor for Tucker Carlson’s highly anticipated national tour. This partnership marries political discourse with Bitcoin education, setting the stage for a broad engagement on the benefits and implications of BTC.

Swan, renowned for its Bitcoin-only focus, views the sponsorship as a strategic move to extend its educational initiatives. “This is a massive opportunity for Bitcoin education,” the company announced, planning to reach hundreds of thousands of people in over 15 cities and potentially millions online through their comprehensive educational offerings.

Is Tucker Carlson A Bitcoiner?

Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan, elaborated on the decision to partner with Carlson, emphasizing the selective approach taken by Carlson’s team. “Swan’s sponsorship of Tucker Carlson’s Live Tour is a massive opportunity to discuss how BTC can help fix some of the world’s most pressing problems with hundreds of thousands of people across the country,” Klippsten stated via X. He added, “To their credit, the Tucker Carlson Network team had the vision and conviction to seek sponsorship from a Bitcoin-only company, not a crypto company, and their search quickly led to Swan.”

Carlson’s production company approached Swan due to its prominent role in the sector and its commitment to educating the public about the cryptocurrency. “We see Bitcoin as an idea that will unite people and we want to facilitate discourse across the political spectrum toward this end,” Swan noted on X. They underscored Bitcoin’s potential to protect against inflation, empower individuals in authoritarian regimes, and support sustainable energy through its mining processes.

The tour, which will precede the 2024 presidential election, aims to engage attendees in live discussions with some of the nation’s top political voices. Notable speakers will include Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom have publicly supported BTC and criticized central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Live nationwide tour this fall. See you there. Brought to you by @Sambrosadreams @Swan pic.twitter.com/3lgfqjit4w — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 10, 2024

Carlson, whose platform includes 12.9 million followers on his X account, has already demonstrated significant reach and influence in political and financial discourse. His recent interactions on the platform have garnered substantial engagement, indicating a wide and attentive audience for the topics discussed during the upcoming tour.

Swan’s partnership with Carlson aligns with the journalist’s previous engagements with prominent Bitcoin advocates, including interviews with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor. These individuals are known for their staunch support of BTC, which echoes Swan’s Bitcoin-centric philosophy.

“As a former broadcast journalist and long-time online media executive and investor, I’ve been incredibly impressed with the metamorphosis of Tucker’s brand into one of the most powerful voices in independent media,” Klippsten expressed, underlining the synergy between Carlson’s transformation and Swan’s mission.

The collaboration has not been without its critics. Some online commentators have voiced concerns that Swan’s sponsorship might position the firm as leaning towards conservative political ideologies, reflecting Carlson’s own reputed stance. The debate reflects the broader political landscape where Bitcoin policies and legislations, such as recent actions by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, often fall along partisan lines.

Despite these concerns, Swan remains focused on the educational impact of their involvement, believing in Bitcoin’s ability to transcend traditional political divisions. The sponsorship marks another major step to bring Bitcoin to the masses, with Tucker Carlson being one of the world’s most famous journalists. “Crypto casinos have muddied the media landscape for years. It’s time for Bitcoin to shine through, and we’re proud to support the mission,” Klippsten concluded.

At press time, BTC traded at $68,096.

Featured image from The New Yorker, chart from TradingView.com