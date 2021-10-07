TurboXBT is a relatively newly launched platform that presents an entirely new experience from start to finish. That experience is all about style, speed, and short-term synthetic contracts on digital assets.

Because there isn’t anything else quite like it on the market, we wanted to put together this in-depth review and explain why it’s so different than the competition. So different, perhaps, that there isn’t any competition at all.

The Probabilities Of Predicting Prices

TurboXBT let’s traders, investors, gamblers, and speculators all alike bet big on the direction of the market: UP or DOWN. Asset prices can only go up or down, giving every trade roughly a 50/50 chance of winning. With the right strategy, probabilities can be increased and given the potential for instant profits, the possibilities are endless.

Aside from selecting UP or DOWN, traders also can choose from several different durations depending on the asset and trading pair. Durations range from 30 seconds at the shortest and most profitable, up to fifteen minutes. Intervals of one or five minutes are also possible on many pairs.

Shocking Speed And 90% Instant Profits

What is shocking, is the fact that as much as 90% in profits are possible in a single 30-second trade. That’s something like more than 10,000% profit an hour, or the equivalent of the speed of a Lamborghini — if a Lambo left behind a trail of profits in its dust.

Synthetic short-term trading contracts trade based on the underlying price of 17 different assets, and 38 trading pairs across cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum; stock indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX 30; commodities gold, silver, oil, and gas; and both major and minor forex currencies.

Style And Simplicity Match Unprecedented Speed

The user interface is bold, with a large and dramatic price chart that makes each trade feel like a complete thrill and emotional rollercoaster as you watch prices pump and plummet in a blink of an eye. If you are right about the direction at the end of the duration, instant profits are immediately booked to a secure crypto wallet protected by bank-grade security.

Deposits can be made in BTC, ETH, and ERC-20 stablecoins USDT and USDC. Aside from the fees associated with sending these assets, users will not incur any fees when using the ultra fast and ultra reliable trading platform. It also takes only a handful of minutes from the moment you land on the site from the time you make your first trade. There is also no KYC at all, which helps to speed things along.

Five Easy Steps In Under Five Minutes

We talked about how fast and simple it was to get registered, make a deposit, and trade. Now we’ll walk you through it in as little as five minutes and only five total steps.

Step 1: All it takes is a quick registration with an email and password.

Step 2: Next, visit the email address used to obtain the four-digit PIN.

Step 3: Confirm the email that is dispatched by entering the four-digit account PIN.

Step 4: Make a deposit in any of the four cryptocurrencies.

Step 5: Choose a duration, direction, and trade!

Trade Synthetic Short-Term Trading Contracts With TurboXBT

The platform is fully compliant, however, preventing users from the United States from accessing the platform, for example. Because the stakes are high, so are the risks, but the risk to reward of 90% in instant profits proves to be too good to pass up.

You also don’t have to pass on the platform at all. Why would you? There is a free demo account offered with $1,000 in funds so there is no risk at all to simply try it and see what it has to offer yourself. In less than five minutes or more, you can be trading with your own capital when you’re ready.