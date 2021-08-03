According to reports, authorities in the United States have narrowed the scope of the proposed bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was originally designed to generate at least $28 billion in crypto tax from the country’s crypto investors to cover the $500 billion they plan to spend on infrastructure development.

U.S. Lawmakers Soft-pedal On Crypto Tax

The Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill has been modified to tighten the definition of “broker” for the purposes of crypto tax collection, but it still does not state that only organizations who provide services to clients qualify.

The plan, which is currently being considered in the Senate, would fund roughly $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements around the country, with about $28 billion in taxes earned from crypto transactions helping to pay for it.

Notably, the bill’s original language stated categorically that brokers, including any person, entity, decentralized exchanges, and peer-to-peer marketplaces that facilitate cryptocurrency transfers worth more than $10,000, must report crypto transactions worth more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

At the time, blockchain industry heavyweights such as Kristin Smith of the Blockchain Association denounced the proposed rule, calling it problematic and promising to meet with authorities to reconsider the bill’s phrasing.

An Updated Bill

The Blockchain Association’s and other industry stakeholders’ efforts appear to have paid off, as the language has now been modified to make it clear that only crypto market participants are required to declare tax.

According to a copy of the draft bill uploaded online, an updated version of the bill now says that only those who conduct digital asset transfers would be classified as brokers. To put it another way, the phrase no longer expressly includes decentralized crypto exchanges, but it also does not expressly exclude miners, node operators, software developers, or other comparable parties.

“This legislative language does not redefine digital assets or crypto as a security for tax purposes, impugn on the privacy of individual crypto holders, or force non-brokers such as crypto miners, and software developers to comply with IRS reporting obligations,” Senator Rob Portman’s spokesperson said.

He further explained:

“It simply clarifies that any person or entity acting as a broker by facilitating trades for clients and receiving cash, must comply with a standard information reporting obligation.”

Information reporting obligations are at the heart of the problem. The initial version of the infrastructure law did not impose new taxes on crypto transactions, but rather increased the types of transaction data that exchanges and other market players must give.

As a result, the measure would apply existing tax regulations to a larger number of transactions. Because there are no clear operators who can offer this form of reporting, it may be challenging for some types of exchanges – specifically, decentralized exchanges – to comply.

BTC/USD nosedives below $40k. Source: TradingView

Related article | Grayscale’s Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company, One Step Closer To A Bitcoin ETF?

Featured Image from pixabay, Charts from TradingView