Many people are interested in investing in and becoming part of the great decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. And who can blame them? Traditional financial services and financial instruments have not always been accessible to the common person and have been mainly beneficial to enterprises and wealthy individuals. Indeed, the rich become richer and the poor become poorer. But with the emergence of technologies such as blockchain, tokenization, and other DeFi concepts, the public has better opportunities for investment and access to financial instruments.

Still, not everyone has experience or deep knowledge of the cryptocurrency market. It is a challenging and ever-evolving landscape that even experts have a difficult time pinning down the trends governing the market direction. Nonetheless, market analysts are able to identify which cryptocurrencies have strong potential for growth and gains. According to the experts we spoke with, the three cryptos to watch out for are Uniglo (GLO), KibbleSwap (KIB), and DogeChain (DC).

KibbleSwap (KIB)

The first crypto that could generate massive gains is KibbleSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on DogeChain. This platform supports projects which are given an opportunity to join “community farms” where users can receive rewards. KIB is priced at a small fraction of a cent, making it very accessible to any type of investor. At present, KIB is trading around $0.00001967.

DogeChain (DC)

The home of KibbleSwap, DogeChain is our second crypto pick for having strong earning potential. DogeChain is a community-based blockchain that enables DogeCoin to meet various distributed applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Recently, the price of its token, DC, has been soaring. As of this writing, the price of DC was selling at $0.0031, also trading at a fraction of a cent.

Uniglo (GLO)

Lastly, we have the Uniglo project, which introduces a new social currency that is supported by a wide range of digital currencies and digitized tangible collectibles such as fine wine, fine art, and high-end watches. The project will maintain a special Asset Vault that will contain several digital currencies including a unique selection of non-fungible tokens. Many analysts expect this project to leapfrog in terms of gains once it launches in mid-October. Not only will it have a strong asset backing, but it will also implement a unique token burn system called the Ultra-Burn Mechanism to control the volume of GLO tokens in the market.

The bottom line

Wealth accumulation is possible in DeFi and it can start with knowing which cryptos have the potential for growth.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GloFoundation1

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.