The cryptocurrency industry is developing faster than most people can keep up, but that’s because innovation is moving at light speed in the sector. More recently, NFTs have become the hottest trend in the category. But because of how generally new the technology powering NFTs is, there’s still tons of room for brands to come in and create unique experiences with real-world value.

Uniqly is doing just that but taking NFTs to a whole another level by matching real-world items with a digital token economy like never before. Here’s more about what Uniqly has to offer and why investors should pay attention to the coming debut on Uniswap later this month.

How Uniqly Levels Up The NFT Trend To Unbelievable New Heights

The NFT has turned regular digital artists into overnight celebrities. Folks who are raking in millions of dollars per piece of art. Users are scrambling to get in while the trend is hot, enjoying not only the ability to feel secure in the blockchain-based transaction but due to the digital ownership rights, the users can also easily resell the piece should they choose to.

But there are still limitations to NFTs that prevent everyone from getting involved. The most common question is why anyone would want to buy a digital-only good that isn’t backed by something tangible.

For example, the Mona Lisa has value because it is a rare piece historically. A digital version of the famous piece just doesn’t quite do the trick for everyone. But what if there was a way to own both the digital NFT while also a real-world counterpart.

That’s how Uniqly plans to bridge the gap between real-world goods and the coming NFT revolution.

Here’s What Else You Need To Know About The Game Changer

Uniqly is a cutting-edge blockchain-based platform designed to turn digital goods into real-world items through the Materialize NFT feature. Using the Materialize NFT function, users can have real-world products created to the design of whatever they’ve submitted – ranging from art to T-shirts and almost any other merchandise, and there will be much more to come!

Users of Uniqly can then create a digital signature to generate proof-of-ownership through an NFT. Beyond that, Uniqly also offers a Marketplace for users to buy, sell, and trade these NFTs backed by real-world goods.

There will be dedicated landing pages for few registered users, essentially turning them into both a developer and storefront. A built-in escrow solution makes trading goods even more accessible and safer for all parties. Uniqly experts will personally inspect the goods before authorizing the NFT token issuance, providing both an added layer of security and authenticity to all items traded on the platform.

UNIQ To Begin Trading On Uniswap Starting April 25: Learn More

Uniqly even allows for some limited NFT collections to be available in exchange for locking UNIQ tokens for a specified amount of time, giving developers even more flexibility and users additional benefits through rewards.

The addition of real-world itemization takes the potential value of staking to incredible new levels and beyond, all thanks to the UNIQ token that underpins the experience and ecosystem. UNIQ tokens can be staked for special NFT rewards. Holders stand to receive more profits in Uniqly’s affiliate program. UNIQ token holders can also avail discounts on products and services when paying with UNIQ tokens.

UNIQ tokens sold out immediately during its presale phase, but as of April 15 at 5 PM CET, UNIQ will be listed and start trading on popular DeFi platform Uniswap. Users of the platform will be able to trade ETH or other ERC20 tokens for UNIQ and get in on the token poised to change the game when it comes to NFTs. To learn more, https://www.uniqly.io/.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.