There was a time when space travels showed only on screens and dream about Mars seemed out of this planet. Welcome to the present, then it has become real.

Now You can own a piece of the Red Planet by participating in the Mars Land NFT sale running on Ethereum. Touch the red earth, take the first step, discover the water, or grow the first plant on Mars

MARS4 – How is it unique?

Mars4 – centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property with MARS4 Tokens and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Attractive tokenomics of Mars4 leverages NFT Mars Land, Gamification, and Token Redistribution.

The Mars4 project’s development team has modeled a detailed 3D map of Mars’ terrain after NASA’s Mars data. Think of it as Mars’ equivalent of the 2001 Google Earth 3D map. The total area of the Red Planet is divided into 99.888 unique land plots, each represented by a unique NFT.

Mars4 is a platform that allows people to own and access the virtual Metaverse world which features the fourth planet in our solar system, Mars. The NFT project is powered by cryptocurrency, which makes it more accessible to people all around the world.

Dual tokenomics of Mars4 contains land NFTs and MARS4 dollars. There is an initial supply of 4 billion MARS4 Tokens that are used as the main currency on the Metaverse of which 1/3rd will be sent to mint the limited supply of NFT land plots.

Earn passive income by simply holding Mars Land

The platform operates on Ethereum, allowing users to benefit from high transaction processing speeds. Aside from owning a parcel of land on Mars, users also get the opportunity to benefit from their land plots. In the future, Mars NFTs will be open for staking, and liquidity mining, thus earning passive income to their owners.

The Mars4 platform is the first blockchain-based project to allow collectors to receive passive income through their NFTs. When a collector owns a land plot NFT, they are automatically included in the Mars4 yield generating system. This system ensures each transaction performed on the platform redistributes MARS4 tokens to the NFT holders.

Before the launch of Metaverse, epochs are introduced to redistribute passive income for Mars landlords. The scarcity model is designed to provide a yield for NFT owners as soon as possible, as there are no transactions until the game is not yet launched.

Each Epoch starts after a new batch of 10,000 NFTs is sold. 51% of income from the Land NFTs are redistributed to the previous NFT owners, starting in Epoch 1. As more than 50,000 NFTs were sold already, Mars4 entered the first epoch on September 24th, 2021. There already sits more than 3.5 million MARS4 tokens in Epoch1 Redistribution.

Benefits of Owning Unique NFT land plots of Mars4?

An NFT collectible’s capacity to resell itself is one of the numerous perks of having it. As these projects become more and more popular, their value will increase exponentially. This alone makes them a very great asset to have in your collection. Another benefit is that they will never get lost or go missing because you own them on the blockchain.

With Mars4, you can be sure that your land on Mars is always safe and, at the same time, you’re getting actual value from it. The uniqueness of Mars4 is that you can increase your NFT land value just by owning a piece of the virtual planet. As the project proceeds, every time a transaction occurs on the MARS4 Metaverse, it will contribute MARS4 dollars to your wallet.

Non-fungible token sales and trade have gone from increasing to skyrocketing. In fact, the value of Mars4 NFT is constantly increasing. The scarcity principle is applied to the price of land plots, therefore the more Martians who buy property, the higher the price of the free ones become. It’s only natural that the price of NFTs rises as the number of available NFTs diminishes, which is why NFT and Mars4 devotees are encouraged to buy their land on Mars as soon as possible.

Moreover, Mars4 ensures that Martians are always passionate about owning, trading, and acting on the platform and that their interest in the P2E game is always at its peak — Mars Land NFT owners will self claim the NFT reward distribution, will be able to terraform their lots, and build civilizations of the first Martians settling on the Planet. Therefore, think twice before you sell your NFTs.

How to get Mars Land NFT for yourself?

Joining Mars4 Metaverse is one of the easiest ways to start any NFT project and get a full working environment up and running.

Firstly, you need to visit the official website at www.mars4.me, read and understand more about the NFT Metaverse. You may find the “NFT SALE” page on the main menu, where it directs you to another page with more information about the NFTs on Mars4. There, click the button “Buy Mars Land NFTs” to get started.

Next, you are switched to the 3D layout of the planet Mars. Here you are able to locate every block of land that Mars4 is offering to the buyers. You can begin your NFT experience with any land you want.

After you have selected the land of your choice, you are allowed to purchase it by clicking on the button “Buy” on this page that you see. Note that the price of these NFTs is significantly higher than that of regular tokens.

Once you have purchased an NFT, you will be granted access to this block of land on Mars4. Click on the “View” button to view the land as well as the plots that you own on this NFT.

Latest Crypto News: MARS4 listed on BITTREX

MARS4 dollars have launched on Bittrex – a world-class cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on security and trust. Bittrex provides the widest selection of cryptocurrencies in the United States along with fast trade execution and dependable digital wallets, all protected by industry-leading security practices.

What is more, Mars4 currency is also available on SushiSwap, a decentralized exchange called an automated market maker. Everyone holding MARS4 and ETH can participate in the staking program on SushiSwap as well. In this way, holders can easily earn additional income every day. Furthermore, the SushiSwap Onsen program with a double multiplier is planned to be open in the 4th week of October.

In short – you can easily and safely acquire MARS4 tokens on Bittrex or Sushiswap exchanges.

Conclusion

The demand for Mars-related NFTs will rise as more exploration reveals Mars’s mastery. Mars4 NFTs are a rare combination of the NFT benefits of proof of ownership of something both scarce and beautiful, and passive income generation.

Unlike other NFT projects, Mars4 has revenue assurance from its NFT yield generating protocols. It is therefore not just an artistic and exploration medium for content creators, individuals, and businesses, but an excellent source of passive income.