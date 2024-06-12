Binance is one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, and it’s a favourite among crypto investors. Why? Because it’s secure, easy to use, and quick to add the best cryptocurrencies and of course with 200M+ active users. The excitement around Binance listings is huge, and smart traders are always on the lookout for new tokens that might get listed.

They often join presales, grab airdrops, or buy these tokens on other exchanges if they can. We’ve used our expertise to pick out some of the most promising tokens like $ROCKI, $ZIZLE, Crypto Dad, Brett, and Roastcoin that should get listed on Binance in 2024.

Here is the complete List of all Tokens which may get listed on Binance:

Hot Tokens with Best Chances for Binance Listings in 2024

$ROCKI : $ROCKI stands out with its music utility features. Recently acquired by Curios, it has announced a $1 million creator fund for musicians, reigniting interest and popularity. This token is a strong contender for a Binance listing due to its growing hype and market presence. Currently, you can buy $ROCKI on MEXC . $ZIZLE : $ZIZLE is emerging as the official SocialFi token of the Solana ecosystem. It has already raised $3 million in a pre-seed round and is in the process of raising another $10 million in its seed and private rounds. Positive feedback from beta testers and the buzz around its “ Zizle Engagement Airdrop ” make it a potential candidate for a Binance listing. Crypto Dad : Crypto Dad is carving a niche as the ‘dad’ of all memecoins, promoting a lifestyle of wealth, wild parties, and hot dates. With a $10 million commitment in its presale, Crypto Dad is a strong contender for a Binance listing in the memecoin category on Solana. Roastcoin : Roastcoin, another memecoin, is gaining traction for its unique concept of being the ‘roasting token’ of cryptocurrency. Built on Solana, its innovative approach gives it a high chance of being listed on Binance. Brett : Brett, another memecoin, is showing continuous price performance and garnering attention from major Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Its strong market performance makes it a viable candidate for a Binance listing.

Other Pre-Listed Tokens

$EGO: $EGO is a SocialFi token with a robust partnership with BNB Chain, positioning it as a strong contender for future Binance listings. Currently, you can buy $EGO on Bybit and Kucoin. MAGA: Following Trump’s comments on Bitcoin and crypto promises, the memecoin MAGA is soaring in the market. Its high potential makes it another strong candidate for a Binance listing.

Other Upcoming Tokens

Zircuit: Zircuit, a zk rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security at the sequencer level, is a strong candidate for a Binance listing. Cellula: Cellula is a fully on-chain AI game that allows users to create, compose, and evolve digital life. Its innovative concept positions it well for a potential Binance listing.

Conclusion

Tokens like $ROCKI, $ZIZLE, Crypto Dad, Roastcoin, Brett, and Zircuit are strong contenders for Binance listings in 2024. Investors can benefit by staying informed and participating in their airdrops or public sales. Binance continues to position itself as the best ROI exchange for new coins and tokens. Stay tuned for these upcoming listings and make informed investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.