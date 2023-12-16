Cryptocurrencies are back! Prices have risen considerably across the board and many crypto analysts expect these bullish sentiments to carry into 2024.

Most of the growth seen across the cryptocurrency space has been powered by Bitcoin (BTC) going on its biggest bull run all year. Some projections have BTC prices growing up to 3x if a spot ETF is approved in early 2024, which would lead to the prices of many altcoins surging upward.

Best cryptos to invest in this year to enjoy exponential gains in 2024

InQubeta (QUBE), Render (RNDR), Fetch.ai (FET), Solana (SOL), and Injective (INJ) have emerged as some of the best cryptos to invest in as 2023 comes to an end. Let’s take a closer look at these promising cryptocurrency projects in closer detail:

1. InQubeta (QUBE)

InQubeta is undoubtedly one of the best DeFi projects launched this year as it aims to open up investments in artificial intelligence. It uses an Ethereum-deployed blockchain to create an ecosystem that allows investors to avoid dealing with traditional investment avenues and their income requirements.

ERC20 coins, commonly called non-fungible tokens, replace stocks in its ecosystem, and AI startups fundraise by selling these tokens directly to investors on InQubeta’s NFT marketplace.

QUBE tokens have earned early investors 175% profits since its presale started, and those who buy in now get to make 60% returns before tokens are released on exchanges. QUBE is undervalued at its present $0.01925 price and tokens could easily be worth more than $1 within a year. Over $1.5 trillion is projected to be invested in AI by 2030 and InQubeta’s unique solution positions it to enjoy massive growth as it guides capital to startups. Projections have QUBE prices rising by up to 100x in 2024.

2. Render (RNDR)

RNDR prices have grown over 747% this year, making it one of the best altcoins to invest in. The project is expected to continue to enjoy massive growth in 2024 as more users flock to its network.

The Render GPU distribution ecosystem allows miners to monetize unused computing power by connecting them with artists and studios who need more computing power for their operations. RNDR could enjoy more growth next year thanks to the large market share it controls.

3. Solana (SOL)

SOL investors have enjoyed up to 411% returns in 2023, and those who use its DeFi ecosystem recently received a substantial airdrop of Jito (JTO), its liquid staking token. Solana’s market capitalization has also increased substantially this year, and it’s now the sixth most popular cryptocurrency coin.

Solana has emerged as one of the best DeFi projects around, and it’s starting to give the Ethereum network some serious competition. SOL prices will likely continue to enjoy exponential growth next year.

4. Fetch.ai (FET)

FET prices have risen 483% in 2023 as more users flock to its platform to use its digital twins. These are autonomous bots that handle negotiations on behalf of users, making it easier to find the best deals available. The bots negotiate with bots of service providers and can learn from other bots.

Digital twins can also be used for decentralized finance. For example, they can exploit varying prices on different exchanges and make trades for users.

5. Injective (INJ)

Injective is another one of the best DeFi projects around, and it has enjoyed 1,555% gains in 2023. Its ecosystem provides a wide range of services, from decentralized exchanges to prediction markets. Its network is also compatible with other top DeFi projects like the Solana and Ethereum networks.

INJ prices will continue to rise as users flock to its ecosystem for the services it provides.

Summary

Those who invest in QUBE, RNDR, SOL, FET, and INJ position themselves to earn considerable profits in 2024. InQubeta will likely be 2024’s biggest winner, given its incredible growth potential and the $1.5 trillion expected to pour into AI-focused projects in the next several years.

Visit InQubeta Presale

Join The InQubeta Communities