US-based digital currency exchange Gemini lists FTM, allowing US citizens to buy and trade on their regulated trading platform. Fantom has been showing remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2021. It enables users to make blockchain transactions without the hassle of high fees, complicated interfaces, slow transaction speeds and weak security.

Fantom is even Ethereum compatible! This decentralized blockchain platform is about to skyrocket in popularity, an opportunity that would not be wise to miss!

If 2021 has taught any lesson, it is that the blockchain industry is nothing short of volatile. When large-scale cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have fallen vastly, Fantom stands out as one that has retained stellar value, making the listing of Fantom (FTM) on Gemini’s US-based exchange platform an excellent opportunity for American users.

Gemini, formally known as Gemini Trust Company LLC, is considered one of the most trusted, reliable and regulated digital currency exchange platforms. Its creators Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss produced this platform, enabling people from the US to trade safely and secure various cryptocurrencies using USD. Gemini has made a name for itself as being both regulated and highly reputable. Fantom’s addition to Gemini is mutually beneficial as Fantom is closer to being one of the best DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms in the industry.

The Fantom Foundation has innovated the blockchain industry, bringing an alternative to slow high-fees networks. In addition to scalable decentralization, Fantom became popular because of its crucial features, including low fees, quick and efficient transaction speeds. This state-of-the-art platform has witnessed success through its exponential daily growth in transactions. Not to mention, transactions are almost instant, which is sure to increase user satisfaction.

Fantom’s growth is attributed to many factors, including its multiple government partnerships. In addition to being user-friendly, Fantom is also a developer-friendly blockchain that has attracted developers through its decentralized system, enabling blockchain projects with efficiency and ease. Fantom’s minimal fees make this platform desirable, not to mention its compatibility with Ethereum.

Fantom is the blockchain platform that is ideal for users and developers with its’ people-friendly technology’ vision. And through Gemini’s listing of Fantom, Millions of American users will now be able to buy and trade FTM.