BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has listed VANCAT (VANCAT) on May 4, 2021. For all BitMart users, the VANCAT/USDT trading pair is now available for trading.

VANCAT is an innovative platform that allows users to easily deposit BEP20 tokens into NFTs. The VANCAT token is the governance token of the platform. On VANCAT, an NFT can be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens.

The platform releases the first decentralized application (DApp) on top of the VanCatToken Protocol, focusing on art and collectible NFTs. The app works as a marketplace that allows users to mint or create their own NFTs or purchase NFTs created by other users.

VANCAT also creates a new way of minting NFTs: “VANCAT Fertilization”. To perform fertilization, a user must have both VANCAT Sperm Token (VCSPERM) and VANCAT Egg Token (VCEGG). For every fertilization, 10 million VCSPERM and 1 VCEGG are burnt to create two transaction hashes. With these two hashes, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology will be used to generate a code (DNA) for creating unique NFTs.

“The VANCAT platform undoubtedly infuses new life into the NFT world,” Sheldon Xia, Founder and CEO at BitMart, commented, “The platform provides more opportunities for NFT artists and we believe the listing of VANCAT on BitMart will carry the development of the NFT marketplace forward.”

“NFTs are the future of art,” Bill Musk, the Marketing Manager at VANCAT, commented, “BSC is the cheapest way to create NFTs and VANCAT is the best platform to mint, buy and sell NFTs.”

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About VANCAT

VANCAT is a new protocol layer that enables a new world of NFTs. The project releases the first decentralized application (DApp) on top of the VanCatToken Protocol, focusing on art and collectible NFTs. VanCatToken allows users to easily deposit BEP-20 tokens into NFTs. To learn more about VANCAT, please visit their website and join their Telegram.